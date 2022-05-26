LG UltraGear is updated with three OLED gaming monitors up to 48 inches

Updating one of its most popular monitor lines, LG has just announced the expansion of its LG UltraGear gaming monitor family with the arrival of the LG UltraGear 32GQ850, 32GQ950 and 48GQ900three screens equipped with about 32-inch and 48-inch OLED panelswith resolutions up to 4K, and overclockable refresh rates up to 260 Hz.

Beginning with the Ultra Gear 48GQ900the largest model of this family, we find a monitor of 47.5 inches equipped with an OLED panel with 4K UHD resolution. A panel shared with some of the television models launched by the brand in recent years, adapted to take full advantage of this new format and offer some exclusive advantages for gaming.

And it is that the main differences of this panel is that it will have an overclockable refresh rate, being able to reach up to 138 Hz (remaining at 120 Hz base); featuring G2G response times of 0.1 ms and compatibility with FreeSync and G-Sync image enhancement technologies; in addition to a wide section of connectivity, with un DisplayPort connector (absent in televisions), three HDMI 2.1 portstwo USB ports and a 3.5mm jack for headphones or speakers.

On the other hand, LG UltraGear 32GQ850 and 32GQ950 They are presented under a shared design, with 31.5-inch Nano IPS panel screens and resolutions that will vary between QHD and 4K respectively. Although these will not be their only differences.

Despite being the “minor” model of this family, the UltraGear 32GQ850 will be the only ones to equip overclockable panels up to 260 Hz, accompanied by other features such as VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification or AdaptiveSync technology. As for the UltraGear 32GQ950, although its refresh rate will be seen reduced to 160 Hz by overclockingwe will have the increase to a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, repeating with support for AdaptiveSync.

Thus, both models will have identical connectivity, which will consist of one DisplayPort port, two HDMI 2.1two USB ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Availability and price

No specific date or price For the time being, the company is expected to introduce the new LG UltraGears over the next month in Japan, having already confirmed their subsequent expansion of availability to key markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia.