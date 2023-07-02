Best Japanese knife set deal: Buy one get one free

- Advertisement -

TL;DR: As of June 29, get two eight-piece Seido Japanese Master Chef’s knife sets(opens in a new tab) for just $139.99 — that’s 67% off list price.

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, opting for great quality might get expensive. But precise, durable knives(opens in a new tab) are known to be essential tools(opens in a new tab) in whipping up a great meal effectively and safely. Thankfully, here’s an opportunity to have it both ways.

With this special Deal Days offer, you can score not just one, but two eight-piece Seido Japanese Master Chef’s knife sets for only $139.99 — a deal you won’t find anywhere else.

Seido knives are Japanese blades(opens in a new tab) crafted out of high-carbon stainless steel, delivering precise cuts every time. These cooking tools also boast sharp edge retention and enhanced durability, as well as a higher carbon content compared to other premium knives, meaning they’re built to be significantly shorter and sharper. And unlike Western-style blades that have edge angles of 25 degrees, Seido knives have an acute, 15-degree angle, making them ideal for detailed slicing and carving.

If you take advantage of this deal, you’ll be receiving two of each of these blades:

8-inch chef's knife that is great for general kitchen tasks

8-inch slicing knife for cutting thinner slices of roast, fruits, and veggies

8-inch bread knife with a serrated edge for baked goods

7-inch cleaver for hacking through bone and meat, with its broad side useful for crushing ingredients like garlic

7-inch Santoku knife with a granton edge to keep food from sticking when chopping

5-inch Santoku knife with a hammer-forged finish for chopping through vegetables and fruits

6-inch boning knife with a curved blade for cutting meat away from bones

3.5-inch paring knife for precision cutting

All these knives are placed in a beautiful gift box that’s great for either storing or for gift-giving.

You can score this set of Seido Japanese Master Chef’s Knives and another one for free(opens in a new tab) on sale during Deal Days for only $139.99 (reg. $429).

