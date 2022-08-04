Beat decides to appeal the fine imposed by the Superintendency of Transportation

Beat to the fine by the Transportation Superintendence. (Photo taken from Instagram)

Before the sanction that the Beat mobility platform had received from the Colombian state on behalf of the Transport Superintendence, The company decided to appeal the decision in order to demonstrate that under the regulations and the different legislative figures that exist in the country, no type of infraction has been committed.

The platform in a statement has assured the following: “We want to act under the relevant legal parameters in order to solve this situation in the best way for everyone, providing the corresponding information to the entity, as on previous occasions.”

Likewise, the company took advantage of the situation to express that after 10 years of being present in the country with different applications and technological solutions for transportation, the need for a clearer regulation that determines the corresponding operating regulations for each actor in the sector becomes evident. market.

“From Beat we will remain willing and open to contribute to the public debate “indicated the multinational in the statement announcing the decision.

Beat is a mobile transportation application with which you can request a 24/7 service. The company was founded in 2011 and is now part of the FREE NOW group, a mobility center that was created as a joint project between BMW and Daimler.

Currently, Beat has a technological innovation center in the Netherlands and is available in Greece, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and plans to expand to more cities in Latin America.

“By means of this appeal we hope that the legal basis contained therein will be accepted and interpreted by the authorities in accordance with the arguments set forth and conclude with a favorable decision for us… During the last four years we have advanced with a bill until the never seen before, hoping that with the start and entry into force of the new Government, the regulation of mobility platforms will be a priority. That said, Beat will continue to commit to creating more efficient and sustainable mobility, with Beat Zero being our greatest effort to build more environmentally friendly cities, promoting electric mobility that significantly reduces CO2 emissions, “they explained.

What is the fine

As stated by the Transport Superintendencein an investigation that lasted at least a year and a half, where several tests were collected through officials and specialists from the regulatory entity, they found that 3 well-known mobility applications, we are talking about Beat, Didi and Cabifywould have incurred some irregularities, with the aggravating circumstance that these companies, knowing the error, allowed the legal requirements to continue to be breached.

The investigation arose from complaints received in 2019 and 2020 by users and citizens, who consider that the provision of the service of the 3 companies reviewed is illegal.Given this, the Superintendence decided to carry out preliminary investigations against: Beat Ride App Colombia SAS, Asesorías CC SAS and Maximobility SAS; at that moment, The companies were asked to provide the information and data to corroborate whether or not they did not comply with what was reported. According to the statement, only Beat responded to the request of the regulatory body.

