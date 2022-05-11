Ballymun community left ‘in shock’ after woman found dead at house

The Ballymun community has been left in shock after the “terrible” news that a woman was found dead earlier this afternoon.

Gardai discovered the woman’s body in a house in the Sandyhill Gardens area at around 3:30pm.

The woman -aged in her 50s – was found at the scene with several stab wounds.

One local told Dublin Live: “It’s shocking news. Coming home and finding out… it’s terrible.

“You don’t really hear of anything happening like this now (in the area). That’s shocking news now, so close to home.”

Gardai have said that a post mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

A garda spokeswoman said this evening: “Gardai are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this afternoon Tuesday, 10th May 2022 in Ballymun, Dublin 11.

“Shortly before 3.30pm, Gardai were alerted to the discovery of the body of a woman, aged in her 50s, in a house in Sandyhill Gardens. The body of the woman, which had received physical injuries, has been removed to the City Morgue, Whitehall.

“The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a technical examination. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested. A post mortem will be carried out by the Chief State Pathologist Linda Mulligan tomorrow Wednesday 11th May, 2022.”

The spokeswoman said that officers “continue to have an open mind in the direction of this investigation”.

She said: “An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased.

“Investigating Gardaí continue to have an open mind in the direction of this investigation.

“Gardaí in Ballymun are appealing to any person who may have any information in relation to this incident to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

