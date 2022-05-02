Apple would be manufacturing its own modems without Qualcomm

Apple has been steadily increasing its variety of devices, from the established ones to the rumored AR/VR Apple Glass. Now that the company is considering the possible production of modems, the expectations of how it will affect the technological field are pending. Especially if they can beat what their supplier Qualcomm has done so far.

Apple and Qualcomm

Apple has been sharing its work as a Qualcomm client since 2019, following a patent legal issue. The company has been an important client for the modem manufacturer, although given the latest updates from Apple, this client could be ending its agreement.

Last Saturday, the middle Wall Street Journal he highlighted the hard work Apple is putting into creating its own modems. The company is facing a great challenge for the realization of this type of device. Especially to match the quality and power that Qualcomm currently offers as an established provider. This has accustomed users, so any drop in level is unacceptable.

It is inevitable to list the current improvements that the use of Qualcomm has had for the company, from 5G in devices like the Mac Pro to the great capacity and power of the current iPhone. Now with the upcoming updates and releases from the company this could really be an advantage or not. Future devices like the aforementioned Apple Glass AR/VR may or may not benefit from these new technologies. The need for speed and more capable powers for everyday life is extremely important in top-tier technological devices such as Apple.

Although, the company was properly prepared for this type of work. Apple is known for delivering only large-capacity items, so he sought out the large acquisition of about 2,200 engineers, as well as help on Intel modems. However, Apple keeps this area as good as possible.

Apple as a manufacturer

About 140 new jobs for Apple in San Diego, where Qualcomm is located. Others are also involved 20 similar vacant positions were also located. Everything seems to indicate that they are trying to convince Broadcom employees to join the company.

Forecasts point to Apple would already be in full manufacturing of self-made modems by 2023. In addition to TSMC entering as chip products for iPhone devices,

The advantages can be really favorable for the company, since from the outset the savings would be the most noticeable for the company, as well as hurrying without having to wait for third parties such as Qualcomm, mainly due to the current situation of chips and parts. CCS Insight Research Director Wayne Lam further indicates that the relationship with Qualcomm is more tense than before.

The particular and specific configuration of Apple on its own modems could greatly improve each model of the company, making it work as required. The main report points out the main efficiency of Apple Silicon under these models, becoming quite powerful, exceeding Intel’s expectations and processes. Lam says that the connectivity is the best possible, but improvements were also sought even in the design. This benefits even your smallest devices like the Apple Watch,

Even so, Prakash Sangam, founder of Tantra Analyst, has also commented on this situation, commenting on the complexity that refers to the realization of a modem, not only as it was the M1. This complexity can come from any field, so he hopes that the Apple company is really ready for what this development faces.

It also declares that It’s possible for Apple, but it takes money and parts resources, as well as time and patience to do it.either. However, this 2023 can bequeath if Apple proposes it.