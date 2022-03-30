Apple working on a console with Ubisoft and Capcom | Rumor

Apple and video games: a combination that in the collective imagination does not mean much, but in the reality of the market it does exist, since the gaming world is a very important source of profit for Cupertino. Suffice it to say that in 2019, through the App Store, it grossed over 8.5 billion dollars from games, which is a figure higher than what would be obtained by adding up the gaming revenues for the same year of Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony. together.

And starting from these assumptions we can both think and Apple intends to further open up to the gaming market by introducing a own dedicated consolewhether it has no interest in entering a traditional market which, between cloud and mobile games, is also destined to radically change and resize in all probability in the coming years.

CONTACT WITH UBISOFT AND CAPCOM

The wind of the rumorhowever, come back today to blow onhypothesis of an Apple branded console, after almost a year of quiet from the latest rumors about it. In fact, from Korea comes an indiscretion according to which the Cupertino giant would have conducted internal feasibility studies for an entry into the console market globally. The idea would always be the one anticipated by the first rumors, or to convert Apple TV into a full-fledged console.

According to the rumor, Apple would have requested several external consultancy to carefully consider the desirability of the project, and in particular would have partnered with Ubisoft and Capcomlaying the foundations for a possible strategic collaboration and the creation of exclusive content for the possible platform of the bitten apple. Obviously there is nothing official, and therefore it is information to be handled with the necessary caution.

APPLE CONSOLE: WHY YES AND WHY NOT