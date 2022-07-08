Apple, what a problem: iPad mini 6 no longer charges after the latest update

The precise extent of the problem is still unclear, but some users have reported serious problems with charging of iPad Mini 6 (2021) after updating the device to iPadOS 15.5 . And now we know that Apple has officially acknowledged the existence of the anomaly and has set to work to find a solution as soon as possible: this, at least, is what emerges from a memo sent by Cupertino to service providers and on which MacRumors he put his hands up.

MINI IPAD NO LONGER CHARGES

But what is the problem in detail? Apparently this is a particularly disabling malfunction, given that affected users report the inability to recharge the battery, and this regardless of the cable and power supply used. A first result of Apple’s investigation excludes the hardware nature: replacing the battery, therefore, would not lead to any solution, since the problem lurks at the software level.

Currently the advice that comes from Cupertino to users affected by this bug is reboot the device as a temporary solution. To get rid of the annoyance once and for all, however, we will have to wait for the release of a special fix, which hopefully should already be implemented in the stable version of iPadOS 15.6, of which the beta has been released a few days ago.