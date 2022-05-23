Apple Self Service Repair seems designed to fail

It seems that Apple’s Do-It-Yourself Repair Program announced a few months ago is less exciting than hoped: the colleagues of The Verge they have had the opportunity to test it and the report of their experience is not necessarily entirely positive. The process is described as too cumbersome, complicated and expensive for the ultimate goal – saving money by doing things yourself. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M In the meantime, it is important to understand how the initiative works in broad terms: the user buys the spare part he needs and rents specialized tools directly from Apple, which appear to be of extremely high quality. It includes a slot in which you place your iPhone to warm it in such a way as to soften the adhesive, an arm with suction cups to lift the display and a press to reposition the battery and the display with even pressure. The screwdriver with interchangeable tips is dynamometric. The entire kit takes up two trolleys and weighs a total of about 36 kg.

Some tools and procedures seem a bit of an exaggeration. Who would use a torque screwdriver in such a context (the magnetized tip would be much more convenient, which it isn’t), and not just use your fingers to secure the battery in place? Apple, among other things, requires the user to confirm that they have read the manual thoroughly by blocking the procedure until a six-digit code that appears in the manual itself is entered, and there are three pages of additional tools (including tweezers, very convenient to remove adhesive residues for example) which are recommended or otherwise not included in the kit, including a sand bucket to extinguish a fire in case the battery catches fire. Read more Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach To make matters worse, once defective components have been replaced, even if they are original, they are apparently not recognized as such. The user must “authenticate” them, let’s put it this way: the process involves calling the specialized third-party company that takes care of the initiative and connecting the smartphone to a computer (with internet connectivity), which must be started in diagnostic mode. The firm then takes remote control and finally authenticates the components. In addition to the component to be replaced, the user has to pay $ 50 for a week’s rental of the tools, but they also come temporarily withheld $ 1,200 on the credit card to cover any damage or delays in returning the tools. It is interesting to observe that the rental week starts from the moment the tools arrive at the user’s home, but it happened that the component to be replaced (in this specific case the battery of an iPhone 13 Mini) arrived two days later, thus reducing in significantly the window of time to proceed.

A FACADE INITIATIVE?