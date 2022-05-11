Apple puts an end to the era of iPods

There is no doubt that iPods, in the different versions that have been arriving on the market for more than 20 years, since the introduction of the original iPod, they have come to mark an era, having become a distinctive icon of Apple as a company.

But with the rise of other devices, especially iPhone smartphones, For Apple, it no longer makes sense to continue investing in this line of devices, especially when users can complement their audio experience with other devices that have also been arriving on the market along the way.like the Apple Watch and AirPods.



Added to this is the possibility of accessing your own music library from any other device in the Apple ecosystem, be it a Mac desktop computer, an HmePod smart speaker, or even through television through Apple TV.

Leaving good times in a different time than today

For this very reason, Apple discontinues this line of devices, putting up for sale all the units that still exist until they run out, both in physical stores and in the company’s virtual store.

The company makes a chronographic review of all the models that it has been launching over these more than 20 years as a farewell to this interesting segment that allowed users to take music with them.

Times change, technology advances, and There is no longer any possible place for iPods, having become in their latest versions something more similar to a mobile phone but without the ability to make calls or support for mobile data.

For this reason, because the iPhone is the best replacement in its place, in addition to the iPads and other Apple devices that we have already mentioned, the iPods will become part of history for a company strongly linked to the enjoyment of musical content.

For Apple:

Among the amazing ways to enjoy music on a variety of devices, including a wide variety of models, from the new iPhone SE to the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone is the best device for streaming Apple Music or storing a library of full music on the go

