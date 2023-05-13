Apple nears one billion paying subscribers

- Advertisement -

One of the markets that Apple is promoting the most is that of subscriptions to certain services. Read Apple TV + or Fitness + or many more that you have going from music to news. It is a market that long ago saw it as a good business and now the data supports it. He slowly but surely approaches the billion paying subscribers.

Those nearly 1 billion paid subscriptions are double what they were three years ago.

Little by little, Apple is making sure that the business model that it is establishing is not only the sale of devices like the iPhone or the iPad, which brings in a lot of income. It has been realized that subscriptions to certain services they are very profitable also and more and more new programs are being released to subscribe to.

- Advertisement -

It all seems that it started with music, but little by little the level has risen and from series and movies we have even started to pay to keep fit. The service sector, which could easily be called that, generates many benefits for the American company and Apple knows it. Especially when you give the data of paying subscribers and lto tidal figure.

right now we are in the 975 million assets. It is steadily approaching one billion subscribers. Subscribers who pay for a service every month. I don’t want to do the math on how much you can earn for that number of subscribers. Because there are many variables to take into account, but of course it’s a lot of money and I suppose it’s one of the pillars of the company.

Roughly speaking, and following the figures of some companies specialized in these numbers, it is estimated that Apple generates close to 21 billion dollars. This has meant, according to Luca Maestri, Apple’s financial director, an increase of 150 million in the last year. Almost double what the company had three years ago.

The specialists do not agree on determining whether these figures are an important basis for Apple’s financial health or are simply one more piece of information. In my perception and ignorance. And risking a lot, I think I can say that It is one of the pillars of the company’s economy. That if it were not for this sector, Apple would not be what it is now.

- Advertisement -