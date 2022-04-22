All the features of the OnePlus 10 are filtered before its imminent launch

Little by little, new details are revealed about the roadmap of the Asian manufacturer. We know that OnePlus is working on a smartwatch for its Nord family. And now the main ones have just been filtered technical characteristics of the OnePlus 10a model that will arrive very soon on the market.

It is known that OnePlus will make a presentation in India of this model, and according to the latest leak, it seems that its market launch will be imminent. And now, after having presented the OnePlus 10 Pro, it seems that it is the turn of the One Plus 10.

Once again, it has been OnLeaks, one of the most popular leakers and with a remarkable hit rate, which has revealed all the information on this device. Let’s see in detail what will be hidden under the hood of the OnePlus 10.

Possible features of the OnePlus 10

For a start, the OnePlus 10 will improve the fast charge of its predecessors in offering 150W so that charging times are minimal, in addition to having a 4800 mAh battery. We have also been able to know that this model will dispense with its characteristic button to silence notifications.

As for the rest of the technical characteristics that the OnePlus 10 will have, we will start by talking about its screen, made up of a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel and a refresh rate of 120 Hz along with Full HD + resolution. A common combination in brand products that guarantees image quality at the height of the most demanding users.

Regarding the processor that will give life to this phone, the OnePlus 10 will boast Qualcomm’s flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that would be accompanied by between 8 and 12 GB of RAM. Rumors point to the possibility of a second version with a MediaTek processor, but this is unconfirmed data. Finally, a storage capacity of 128 or 256 GB is expected.

Finally, through previous leaks we have been able to know that the OnePlus 10 camera It will consist of a triple sensor system, with a 50-megapixel main lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Its front camera will be 32 megapixels.

At the moment we do not have more information about the device, nor do we know the presentation date or the price that the OnePlus 10 will have, but considering that its launch is just around the corner, we just have to have a little patience.

