Tech NewsMobile

All the features of the OnePlus 10 are filtered before its imminent launch

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Little by little, new details are revealed about the roadmap of the Asian manufacturer. We know that OnePlus is working on a smartwatch for its Nord family. And now the main ones have just been filtered technical characteristics of the OnePlus 10a model that will arrive very soon on the market.

It is known that OnePlus will make a presentation in India of this model, and according to the latest leak, it seems that its market launch will be imminent. And now, after having presented the OnePlus 10 Pro, it seems that it is the turn of the One Plus 10.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Once again, it has been OnLeaks, one of the most popular leakers and with a remarkable hit rate, which has revealed all the information on this device. Let’s see in detail what will be hidden under the hood of the OnePlus 10.

Read:

Lenovo amazes with its premium laptops at MWC 2022

Possible features of the OnePlus 10

One Plus 9

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

enlarge photo

One Plus 9 one plus

For a start, the OnePlus 10 will improve the fast charge of its predecessors in offering 150W so that charging times are minimal, in addition to having a 4800 mAh battery. We have also been able to know that this model will dispense with its characteristic button to silence notifications.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

As for the rest of the technical characteristics that the OnePlus 10 will have, we will start by talking about its screen, made up of a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel and a refresh rate of 120 Hz along with Full HD + resolution. A common combination in brand products that guarantees image quality at the height of the most demanding users.

Regarding the processor that will give life to this phone, the OnePlus 10 will boast Qualcomm’s flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that would be accompanied by between 8 and 12 GB of RAM. Rumors point to the possibility of a second version with a MediaTek processor, but this is unconfirmed data. Finally, a storage capacity of 128 or 256 GB is expected.

Finally, through previous leaks we have been able to know that the OnePlus 10 camera It will consist of a triple sensor system, with a 50-megapixel main lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Its front camera will be 32 megapixels.

At the moment we do not have more information about the device, nor do we know the presentation date or the price that the OnePlus 10 will have, but considering that its launch is just around the corner, we just have to have a little patience.

Read:

Tasker automation is easier than ever with Tasky, its new simplified interface

>

Previous articleThe creator of the website El Rincón de Roja Directa sentenced to 2 years in prison and 500,000 euros
Next articleApple, exhausted by the chip crisis, wants to emancipate itself from China | Rumor
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

QUANTO, an online game to play at the Right Price

If you miss him The Price Is Right contestyou will be interested to know that there is an...
Ireland

Met Eireann weather forecast glorious sunny spells as temperatures to soar for Dublin this weekend

Dubliners will enjoy a few more days of sunshine and mild temperatures this weekend as Met Eireann has...
Apple

Apple, exhausted by the chip crisis, wants to emancipate itself from China | Rumor

It would have stalled for two years, Apple, before admitting they can't take it anymore, and deciding to...
Tech News

The creator of the website El Rincón de Roja Directa sentenced to 2 years in prison and 500,000 euros

After a long period, finally Miguel TG, creator of the well-known pirate website to watch football "El Rincón...