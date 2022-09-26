Apple could present two new MacBook Pro by the end of the year

- Advertisement -

It is not the first time that we have heard rumors about the possibility that will new laptops at the end of the year. we talk about two new models that would be presented in the fourth quarter of 2022 and that they will have a 14 and 16-inch screen.

Now, a new DigiTimes report confirms this data. It is true that he does not mention any particular model, but it is clear that he refers to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro that we have been hearing about in recent months.

What can we expect from Apple’s new MacBook

To begin with, the vast majority of rumors spoke of the launch of two new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. But the big doubt had to do with the processor that they will use, since it is not known if they will use a SoC manufactured in the 5 nanometer process or in 3 nanometers.

- Advertisement -

Now, the latest rumors suggest that they will be models with M2 and M2 Max processors, but manufactured in a 5 nanometer process. Regarding the date of the event, Apple is expected to hold it in October, also taking the opportunity to present new iPads and Macs to complete its portfolio for 2023.

Whatsapp, chats can be protected with a password: the details of the function enlarge photo macbook pro Manzana

Continuing with previous rumours, se hopes that the new MacBook Pro maintain the particular aesthetics of the latest models, but with flatter edges to offer a more current design.

- Advertisement -

Changes are also expected on the screen, which would receive the notch or notch feature to use the device’s camera as a facial recognition sensor, in addition to ports. renewed MagSafe and HDMI.

On the other hand, Mar Gurman, a journalist specializing in Apple products, has already stated on several occasions that the company with the bitten apple is very advanced in the development of the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, so they will most likely be released with this new generation MacBook Pro 2022.

Although they are manufactured in a 5-nanometer process, will use the new system created by TSMC and that guarantees performance improvements. The smaller the process, the more miniaturized the components, so you can integrate more chips on the same board, offering more power and better energy efficiency, which translates into improved autonomy.

- Advertisement -

According to the release date of these new MacBook ProAt the moment it is a complete mystery, but it is most likely that they will be presented in mid-October by Apple, so we can assume that at the end of the same month of October or at the latest in November they could reach the market.

>