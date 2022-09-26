No Mac Mini with M2 and iPad Pro? Apple may cancel October event, says rumor

While it starts production of the iPhone 14 line in India, apple still doesn’t know if it will hold the big event in October. The information was revealed by the well-known and reliable Mark Gurman last weekend.
According to the leaker, as much as the market expects the Mac Mini with M2, new iPads Pro and even two 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, Apple can completely change its strategy.
So, instead of holding a big digital event along the lines of the iPhone launch, the company can simply announce new products through press releases on its official website.
Apple is currently leaning toward releasing its remaining 2022 products through press releases, updates on its website and briefings with select members of the press rather than a digital event,” Gurman said.
For now, we still don’t know the reason behind this change of plans on the part of Apple, since the Cupertino company usually keeps silent about this type of information.
Anyway, the end of the year will be marked by the arrival of new 11 and 12.9-inch Pro line iPads, both of which may have the Apple M2 chipset.
In addition, the Mac Mini should also receive an update with the same processor, while we will still have the launch of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.
What do you think of this change in Apple’s positioning? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.