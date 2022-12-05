Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Apple announces again on Twitter after controversy with Elon Musk

By Abraham
Apple announces again on Twitter after controversy with Elon Musk
THE Apple announced again on Twitter after a brief falling out with Elon Musk. The information was confirmed and celebrated by the billionaire last weekend.

The change is also happening after Musk himself met with Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. At the time, the billionaire called the accusation that the Cupertino company was considering banning Twitter from the iPhone’s App Store a “misunderstanding”.

During a Spaces held on Sunday night, Musk also said that Apple is one of Twitter’s biggest customers and that he is happy with the company’s return to the platform.

Image/reproduction: colectivoTC.

For now, Apple does not comment on the matter. In addition, we still do not know if the Cupertino company has returned with the ads in the same intensity that it operated before.

This is because there is a view that the company may even have returned to advertising, but now operates with a much more limited budget than was previously done.

Apple does not publicly disclose its advertising spend, and Twitter’s delisting also obscures the platform’s top advertisers.

