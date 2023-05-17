AOC launches Agon Destiny 25G3ZM monitor in Brazil with 0.5ms response time

The gamer line Agon by AOC announced a new monitor for the category public this Wednesday (17). It’s about the Destiny 25G3ZM, which comes with some nice goodies like super-fast response time and higher refresh rate support. Bruno Morari is the brand’s Marketing and Products director and commented on the launch:

With exceptional performance, enhanced visuals and focus on comfort, 25G3ZM is an attractive choice for gaming enthusiasts who want to take their gaming experience to the next level.





The model arrives in Europe with the promise of offering a response time of 0.5 ms. Additionally, it supports 240Hz refresh rate on a 24.5-inch panel. Likewise, there is compatibility with technology AMD FreeSync Premium. According to the company, this monitor was designed with a focus on user comfort. In this sense, the idea is that it can be used without problems even if it is used in long-term games. It even has ergonomic features to offer a customizable experience for different usage profiles. - Advertisement -