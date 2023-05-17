Apple says App Store features prevented up to $2 billion in scams

Apple released an article in which it points out that the security features of the App Store and Apple Pay helped prevent a billionaire loss of users in 2022. According to the company, the App Store has 650 million weekly visitors worldwide. Last year, Apple prevented nearly 3.9 million stolen credit cards from being used to make fraudulent purchases and rebanned 714,000 transaction accounts. Overall, Apple blocked $2.09 billion in fraudulent transactions on the App Store in 2022.

In the last 30 days alone, Apple has blocked approximately 3.9 million attempts to install or launch applications illicitly distributed through the Developer Enterprise Program, which allows large organizations to deploy internal applications for employee use. - Advertisement - Apple says it also rejected nearly 1.7 million app submissions that didn’t meet the ‌App Store‌ standards for “privacy, security and content.” Of that amount, 400,000 were rejected for privacy violations, 153,000 were rejected for spam, copying an existing app, or misleading users and 29,000 were rejected for including hidden or undocumented features. Vivo Y20G: a new entry range with 5,000mAh battery and attractive design 428,000 developer accounts were terminated for potentially fraudulent activity and 105,000 fraudulent developer account sign-ups were blocked. Apple also disabled 282 million fraudulent customer accounts and blocked another 198 million before they were created.





Fewer fraudulent developer accounts were terminated in 2022 (428k) than in 2021 (802k) due to “new methods and protocols” Apple implemented to make creating fraudulent accounts more difficult. Apple claims it has protected users from 57,000 apps coming from “illegitimate stores” that distribute harmful software. More than 147 million fraudulent ratings and reviews have been blocked on the ‌App Store‌, preventing customers from being misled by reviews left by bot accounts. Apple’s ‌App Store‌ security numbers come as it faces pressure to allow iPhone and iPad customers to install apps outside of the ‌App Store‌ via “sideloading” or alternative app markets. The European Union has already passed legislation forcing Apple to allow the installation of apps outside the ‌App Store‌, a feature that the company is expected to implement in Europe with iOS 17. - Advertisement - The United States is working on similar legislation to allow customers to bypass the ‌App Store‌, and Apple says such mandates would “undermine the privacy and security protections” that ‌iPhone‌ users have come to rely on and allow “malware, scams, and data exploitation attacks to proliferate.”