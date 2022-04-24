Latest newsIreland

Dublin TikTok star soars to victory at Red Bull Paper Plane National Final

By: Brian Adam

A Dublin student soared to victory after being crowned one of the winners at the Red Bull Paper Plane National Finals in Ireland.

Howth man Bill Oshafi will be jetting off to Salzburg, Austria to take part in the global final in May.

Speaking to Dublin Live, the final year DCU student gushed: “I love paper planes, I just love aerodynamics! [I love] the maths involved, just everything involved. I wake up making paper airplanes and I go to bed making paper airplanes.”

He laughed and said, “It’s a joke! I don’t do that.

“I walked past my college bar one day and there was a competition going on and I thought, ‘Ah yeah, why not! I’m on break so might as well just pop in’.”

Bill’s TikTok entry for the Red Bull Paper Wings competition won him the acrobatics challenge.

We asked Bill for his top tips to make the perfect paper plane and this is what he had to say: “So I would always make sure my foundation is solid so I would fold the paper sideways. Just keep everything very symmetrical.

“It’s really good to really extend your hand and almost aim upwards as you throw so the wind catches it and it can do what you want it to do.”



Brian Grant and Jamie Kinsella from Carlow Institute of Technology were also crowned winners in the distance and airtime categories at the national finals that took place at Weston Airport.

The trio will now head to Salzburg, Austria to compete at the Red Bull Paper Wings Global Final which will be hosted at the iconic Hangar-7 where the 2022 World Champions will be crowned.

You can follow Bill on TikTok here.

