AirPods Pro 2, here is the design and the news: there are USB-C and heart rate sensor

The volume on the AirPods Pro 2, Apple’s next true wireless earbuds. After yesterday’s rumors about the LC3 codec and Bluetooth 5.2, today an even more sensational leak arrives, which basically reveals all the main features, from design to functionality.

The source is one of the reliable ones, that is, the same 52Audio, which had anticipated the design of the AirPods Pro and more recently the AirPods 3 in advance of the launch. Therefore, although there is nothing confirmed, it is still worth taking the contents of the leak seriously. Starting with the renderings you see below, and which portray the look that the new AirPods Pro 2 should have: definitely familiar.





Last year, insider Mark Gurman reported on experiments at Apple to develop a stemless design, but evidently things turned out differently. Cupertino, as expected, has chosen to remain faithful to the lines seen on AirPods Pro, also because after all we are only in the second generation, there is no hurry to abandon an identity (that of the top Apple headphones) that is just established in the collective imagination.

USB-C, HEART RATE AND MORE

The news will all be of a technical nature, and the first stands out on the case. Already the AirPods Pro 2, in fact, should abandon the proprietary Lightning port in favor of theUSB-C – moving forward, therefore, in the forced transition towards the single charger already approved in Europe and for which something is beginning to move also in the USA. The adoption of USB-C should also lead to faster charging times. As for the unreleased features, second 52Audio the AirPods Pro 2 will be equipped with sensors capable of monitoring heart rate (to be used independently or paired with Apple Watch for what we assume will be a cross measurement and therefore even more accurate). Furthermore, it appears that these sensors are capable of supporting body temperature detection as well, but 52Audio specifies that this function is not confirmed and is simply in the testing phase: at the time of launch, therefore, it may or may not exist.




