Affordable Entertainment: Top 5 Best Nintendo Switch Games

Discovering exciting new games for Nintendo Switch doesn’t always mean emptying your wallet. In this article, we bring you a selection of affordable games that provide hours of entertainment without compromising quality.

Explore fantastical worlds, take on exciting challenges, and enjoy unique experiences without breaking the bank, thanks to our selection of the best affordable games for Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the best game of the moment

The Legend of Zelda is the flagship Nintendo Switch game of the moment. Immerse yourself in an epic new adventure with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, now available on Nintendo Switch, following the success of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild. Join Link, the legendary hero, on a perilous quest across the skies and devastated lands of Hyrule, dominated by dark forces. Your mission: find Princess Zelda, who has mysteriously disappeared.

Use your imagination and harness your new powers to create weapons, vehicles and interact with the environment to overcome the many challenges that await you. Explore the vast, chaotic world of Hyrule without limits and experience an unforgettable adventure in this exceptional game. Discover without further delay the unique and captivating experience that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has in store for you on your Nintendo Switch.

Fifa 23: advanced technical features and improved gameplay

The 2023 edition of the iconic football simulation game developed by EA Sports meets all expectations on the Nintendo Switch. Fifa 23 offers you the most recent jerseys and squads from the biggest championships. The world of football with the best women’s clubs and a selection of the most famous stadiums is at your fingertips.

This edition offers an updated visual identity as well as an updated match broadcast for an immersive experience. The game also offers a renewed visual identity with a new presentation of the interface and menus as well as an update of the comments.

Enjoy features and game modes similar to FIFA 22 on Nintendo Switch, offering gameplay identical to FIFA 22 Essential Edition, without any major new features or notable improvements. Immerse yourself in virtual football action with the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Essential Edition and experience intense moments on your Nintendo Switch console.

Super Mario Bros Wonder: an extraordinary experience

Nintendo’s all-new game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, revolutionizes gaming with next-level facial animations and character movement. Every detail has been meticulously refined by the Nintendo teams, from Mario’s mustache which animates according to his speed to the realistic posture of Daisy pushing a pipe.

This exceptional game is suitable for children aged 7 and over and offers a thrilling gaming experience for up to 4 players. Invite your friends to join the adventure and play together as beloved icons of the franchise, such as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, but also for the first time Yoshi and Princess Daisy, in a unique cooperative experience. Immerse yourself in this magical universe and conquer a world full of challenges and surprises!

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection: the trilogy of the legendary saga

Discover Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, the collection of acclaimed single-player campaigns from three legendary games: Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations. Dive into the heart of Renaissance Italy and experience an immersive epic, mixing power, corruption and mysteries, while perfecting your Assassin skills. Enjoy new possibilities with weapons and devices imagined by the famous Leonardo da Vinci himself.

This unforgettable experience is now available on Switch, where you can use touch features for smooth navigation through menus, inventory and map. Enjoy over 100 hours of content and a more immersive gaming experience than ever!

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: thrilling battles and pure entertainment

Get ready for a thrilling adventure in the epic universe of DRAGON BALL Z! Take part in unforgettable battles alongside Goku! Explore a world full of possibilities, where you can battle powerful adversaries, fish for survival, enjoy delicious meals, and train to become stronger.

Form close ties with the iconic heroes of the DRAGON BALL Z universe while progressing through a captivating story, which retraces the key moments of the adventure, from the arrival of Raditz to the final battle against Boo. Don’t miss the epic events and entertaining side quests that await you.

This unparalleled experience will allow you to relive DRAGON BALL Z’s most iconic moments with breathtaking battles. Additionally, thanks to a free update, you will have access to new content, including side quests to unlock the characters Gotrunks and Vegeto, as well as the ability to choose the difficulty level that suits you best.

How to insert a game card on Nintendo Switch?

To insert a game card into your Nintendo Switch, follow these simple steps. First, make sure the console is turned off. On the back of the Nintendo Switch, locate the game stand located at the bottom right. Take your game card and gently insert it into the holder, making sure the metal contacts are facing down. Press lightly until the card clicks into place.

Next, turn on the console and go to the main screen to see the icon of the newly inserted game. Click on it to launch the game and enjoy the action. Be sure to handle the card with care and store it in its protective case when not in use