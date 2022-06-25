Activision Blizzard will keep Bobby Kotick on the board of directors

- Advertisement -

Despite being criticized and singled out for the alleged role it played in creating the toxic workplace culture within Activision Blizzard, as well as covering up many of the employee sexual abuse cases, it appears that the company will continue to keeping Bobby Kotick’s seat on the board of directors until at least 2023.

And it is that among other points, during the last annual meeting of shareholders they voted who will be part of the board of directors of the company during the next year, approving with an overwhelming majority the permanence of Kotick within the dome of Activision Blizzard, with a total of 533,703,580 votes in favor against 62,597,199 votes against.

[mb_related_posts1]

However, during this meeting a new plan was also approved after which the company must start publishing an annual public report in which will detail how Activision Blizzard handles any sexual harassment and gender discrimination disputes within the work environment. A report that seeks not only to offer greater transparency, but also has a self-critical nature, since it must include a detail on how the company is preventing these incidents from occurring and what it is doing to reduce the time it takes to resolve them.

Even so, there are still many doubts about whether Bobby Kotick’s permanence on the board of directors is the right decision or not. Recently, the New York City Employees Retirement System sued Kotick, calling it unfit to negotiate the pending sale of the company to Microsoft because of his “personal liability for Activision Blizzard’s broken workplace«.

And it is that in fact, despite the current decision of the company’s shareholders, in the event that the purchase by Microsoft is completed, it could decide to advance the executive’s exit process.