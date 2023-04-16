Activate Now: Apple Releases Voice Isolation for Calls on iPhone with iOS 16.4

iOS 16.4 brought several improvements to the iPhone such as support for “Pure” 5G, light reduction in videos with photosensitive content and also an option to reduce noise during voice and video calls. The novelty is called Voice Isolation and can now be enabled on selected iPhone models.

According to Apple, Voice Isolation changes the behavior of the iPhone’s microphone to detect the user’s voice and only send it over the call, significantly reducing noise from other ambient sounds. The new option has been available on FaceTime since iOS 15, but now it’s finally here for voice calls.

How to activate?

To activate Voice Isolation on phone calls, just follow the instructions:

Call any number from the Phone app;

With the call connected, swipe from the top right corner to open Control Center;

Tap Microphone Mode;

Choose the Voice Isolation option as in the image above.

Once this is done, Voice Isolation mode will always remain active when making calls using the Phone app. To switch to standard mode just follow the same instructions again.

It is worth noting that the Wide Spectrum option is not yet available for voice calls, but it uses the microphones to capture the sound all around, which can be useful for recording podcasts or talking on the speakerphone, for example.