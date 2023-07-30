70+ Unignorable Customer Experience Statistics and Facts for 2023

- Advertisement -

The Customer experience (CX) covers everything a firm or an organization does in favor of its customers, meeting their needs and helping them scale through their day-to-day transactions. It is the overall perception a customer has after transacting with your business. Client experience is critical to a business’s growth in this computerized age. As innovation advances and client demands change, organizations should adjust their client experience systems to remain relevant.

This post covers over 70 incredibly insightful customer experience statistics for 2023. Grab more information below if you want to know what today’s customers expect from you as a business owner, or maybe you want to invest in new technology.

- Advertisement -

Meaning of Customer Experience

Customer experience or CX has to do with the way a customer sees the customer service rendered to them, the nature of the service or product itself, and all that is in between. Developing a positive customer experience is fundamental for organizations that must hold and build their customer/client base.

There are numerous ways of developing a customer experience, such as smoothing out the buying process, giving incredible customer care, and offering essential dedication programs. Organizations can gain more satisfied customers and improve their basic requirements by understanding the customer experience and doing whatever it may take to develop it further.

8 Top Customer Experience (CX) Statistics 2023

To be ahead of the market competitors, you need to understand the direction of customer experience. Consider the following customer statistics for 2023 to know the necessary things you must do to remain relevant:

- Advertisement -

1. According to Dimension Data CX, 81% of organizations cited as a competitive advantage.

(Source: Cision)

2. Accenture also stated that due to consumers going for alternative brands after receiving lousy customer service, the United States loses $1.6 trillion annually.

- Advertisement -

(Source: Accenture)

3. Despite people being seen as the top priority for improving customer experience, the advent of technology receives increasing growth and investment.

(Source: Gartner)

4. According to Slideshare, when a customer is happy or has a positive experience, there is a possibility that 72% of them will share their experience with 6 or more people. Meanwhile, if a customer seems unhappy with the knowledge they might have gotten, 13% of them will share their experience with at least 15 or more people.

(Source: Slideshare)

5. Meanwhile, customers with the best experiences spend over 140% compared to those with terrible experiences.

(Source: Harvard Business Review)

6. Customer retention improvement of about 5% would result in over 25% of profit growth.

(Source: Bain & Company)

7. 93% of Americans say having control over who accesses their personal information is essential, 74% think it is necessary, and 19% say it is somewhat crucial.

(Source: Pew Research)

8. According to Salesforce, customers look forward to connected journeys, and regular interactions across departments are essential to 76% of customers. Also, 54% think that sales, services, and the members of the marketing teams do not share vital information.

(Source: Salesforce)

All 71 Customer Experience Statistics You Should Know in 2023

The Need for Customer Experience Statistics

1. While 92% of consumers would entirely give up on a brand after two or three negative interactions, 32% of customers say they will leave a brand they love after just one unpleasant experience.

(Source: PWC)

2. When a customer has a good experience, 72% of them will tell 6 or more people about it. Conversely, 13% of unhappy customers will tell 15 or more people about their bad experiences.

(Source: Esteban Kolsky)

3. According to findings, 81% of organizations regard CX as a competitive differentiator.

(Source: Dimension Data)

4. according to 54% of American consumers, customer service could be improved. There is a significant experience gap there.

(Source: PWC)

5. According to researchers, 74% of consumers are at least somewhat likely to base their purchase decision only on personal experience.

(Source: Treasure Data)

6. As indicated by 80% of customers, an organization’s experience is as fundamental as the labor and products it offers.

(Source: Salesforce)

7. After perusing a sound survey, 92% of B2B purchasers are more disposed to buy from that brand.

(Source: G2)

8. Clients maintain that organizations should determine their singular necessities and assumptions, while 66% feel they are frequently treated as numbers.

(Source: Salesforce)

9. Client experience is necessary for 73% of people making buying decisions. Still, only 49% of U.S. shoppers accept that organizations provide a decent client experience today.

(Source: PWC)

10. Consistently, $1.6 trillion is lost in the U.S. due to shoppers exchanging brands after getting terrible client support.

(Source: Accenture)

11. Shoppers like to contact brands by telephone (68%), email (55%), face-to-face (40%), live specialist talk (33%), and chatbot (13%).

(Source: Invoca)

12. 84% of individuals accept that the experience given by an organization is as significant as the product or service they offer.

(Source: Salesforce)

Maturity Statistics of Customer Experience

13. Less than half of the organizations addressed consider their client experience fantastic now, yet 66% accept it will be in two years.

(Source: Gartner)

14. Only 13% of associations (16% in North America) self-rate their CX conveyance a 9 out of 10 or better, and 1 out of 3 associations (36% worldwide; 31% in North America) don’t have a director designated for all client encounters.

(Source: Dimension Data)

15. 65% of the associations studied have what might be compared to a central client official, who reports to both the CMO and the President.

(Source: Gartner)

16. Many organizations (51% globally; 46% in North America) miss the mark on computerized business procedures or are currently laying out one.

(Source: Dimension Data)

17. Although individuals are viewed as the main concern for improving the client experience, innovation gets the most development and speculation.

(Source: Gartner)

18. According to 58% of firms, their directs are kept within storehouses, and 42% guarantee channel information isn’t effectively shared across groups—besides, 72% neglect to assemble data to survey and further develop journey patterns.

(Source: Dimension Data)

19. 89% of organizations mean to increase competitive advantage based on the client experience; this figure shows an increase from 36% in 2010.

(Source: Gartner)

20. Just 29% of firms integrate analytics in their channel/contact management technique, and 42% think their analytical tools are unsuitable for their current requirements.

(Source: Dimension Data)

21. Most organizations surveyed have marketing controlling more of their customer experience budget.

(Source: Gartner)

22. 56% of organizations utilize the data that captures the interactions of their more engaged customers to guide them in deciding which segment to focus on from more output.

(Source: Treasure Data)

23. 51% of marketing experts agreed that a personalized customer experience will ensure better results.

(Source: SmarterHQ)

24. Regarding providing personalized experiences, 85% of the companies interviewed said they do, while only 60% agreed to it.

(Source: Segment)

25. Among the customers interviewed, 46% say they don’t know the difference between a firm’s digital experiences.

(Source: Gartner)

26. 22% of Fortune 100 firms boast C-level client officers, higher than the 10% of Fortune 500 and 6% of firms under Fortune 1000.

(Source: CCO Council)

27. 65% of organizations agreed that top-notch client experience depends on advanced data analysis.

(Source: Salesforce)

28. 58% of clients said most digital experiences don’t influence buying choices.

(Source: Gartner)

29. The primary barrier to an extraordinary client experience is a general lack of knowledge and skills about data and tech (53%). The lack of appropriate tech solutions (43%) was the second most significant obstruction.

(Source: MarTech Alliance)

Return on Investment (ROI) and Conversion Statistics

30. Increased sales at 4-8 percent more significant than the market average can be accomplished by companies that do well at customer experience. Customers can be suitable business promoters with a lifetime value of 6 to 14 times.

(Source: Bain & Company)

31. Quick response to information gathering and initial fact-finding is what 89 percent think is essential when determining the company to buy from.

(Source: Zendesk)

32. Maintaining an existing customer is not as costly as acquiring a new one, which might be 5-25 times more expensive.

(Source: Harvard)

33. Cost of service can be reduced by 15 to 20%, and revenue can rise by 10 to 15% when companies use customer journey maps.

(Source: McKinsey)

34. A good customer experience leads to your customer spending more. 86% of buyers say they are willing to pay more.

(Source: SuperOffice)

35. A company that provides a great customer experience attracts people to do business with them. About 80% of customers agreed to that.

(Source: Epsilon)

36. For income to grow above 25%, companies should boast a 5% improvement in customer retention.

(Source: Bain & Company)

37. Research statistics from customers indicate that 87% believe that outstanding customer experience influences the decision to buy, while 97% believe poor customer experience affects the decision to buy.

(Source: Zendesk)

38. On-the-spot shopping can be influenced by customer experience. 49% of buyers do make an impulse purchase after having an experience.

(Source: SuperOffice)

39. an excellent customer experience can prompt 86% of customers to pay more.

(Source: Bare International)

40. First, experience matters. Customers with the best first experience will spend 140% more than those buyers with the worst previous experience.

(Source: Harvard Business Review)

41. Research proves that about 10%-15% of revenue growth comes through personalization. This shows that a company’s high returns stem from its ability to utilize data to increase consumer knowledge.

(Source: McKinsey)

42. 49% of buyers make an unprompted purchase after having a more personal experience. Customer experience influences on-the-spot purchases.

(Source: Bare International)

43. A friendly and welcoming experience will influence 42% of customers to pay more, while more convenience will make 43% of customers spend more.

(Source: PWC)

44. Superior customer experience will generate 5.7 times more revenue for companies who provide it than competitors who fall short.

(Source: Retail Customer Experience)

45. Businesses that are customer centered are 60% more profitable than non-customer-centric brands.

(Source: Deloitte)

Data Privacy Statistics

46. According to research, 19% of Americans say it is” somewhat necessary” to control who has access to their personal information, and 74% feel it is “essential” to maintain who has access to their info. In comparison, 93% feel it is “crucial” to control who can access their private information.

(Source: Pew Research)

47. 69% of customers appreciate personalization when it is based on data they have freely given to business owners.

(Source: Segment)

48. 41% of customers find receiving a text from a business or retailer while walking by a physical shop unpleasant.

(Source: Accenture)

49. Trustworthiness and transparency are the most essential characteristics of a brand, according to 55% of customers.

(Source: Segment)

50. 42% of consumers have received unauthorized contact from companies.

(Source: Chartered Institute of Marketing)

51. Companies and organizations concerned about their security policies attract 87% of correspondents to do business with them.

(Source: McKinsey)

52. 37% of customers trust firms’ ability to keep their personal information safe and use it responsibly, while 37% have no trust.

(Source: Segment)

53. 62% of marketing executives report having experienced an increase in customer data usage and expect a 70% increase in online data in two consecutive years.

(Source: Duke)

Experience Statistics of Multichannel and Omnichannel Customer

54. Customer preference stands at 60% for email, live chat at 48%, phone at 58%, SMS at 24%, and 18% choose social media for a simple service request.

(Source: Zendesk)

55. It is expected that executives improve the experience of multichannel customers through a closed–loop system.

(Source: Gartner)

56. 77% of customers feel having the same experience on all devices and channels is challenging.

(Source: Khoros)

57. 28% of excellent customer experience involves multiple communication.

(Source: Zendesk)

58. Companies with great omnichannel customer engagement experience a 10% yearly growth, 25% growth in close rates, and a 10% in average order value.

(Source: Adobe)

59. 70% are connected to a few channels, and only 8% of companies are linked on all media, thus limiting insight into customers’ preferences and journeys.

(Source: Dimension data)

60. 27% report receiving negative customer experiences due to being unable to access customer support.

(Source: Zendesk)

61. 64% of U.S. consumers and 59% of total consumers feel that businesses have forgotten the relevance of customer experience .71% of Americans prefer interacting with a person to chatting with an automated system.

(Source: PWC)

62. 62% of customers desire interaction with companies on multiple digital forums, and 77% request internal brand connectivity to avoid repeating themselves.

(Source: Khoros)

63. PWC research in 2020 states that investment in omnichannel has risen by 80%.

(Source: PWC)

64. 87% of respondents said they prefer talking with someone on the phone as it gives them a feeling of security.

( Source: Invoca)

65. 76% of customers envision constant interaction in all departments. 54% report that sales, marketing, and service teams do not share data.

(Source: Salesforce)

Statistics of Mobile Customer

66. Mobile device’s website traffic is at 54%.

(Source: Statista)

67. 50% of customers stop visiting a website that isn’t mobile-friendly.

(Source: HubSpot)

68. 57% of customers will not encourage the use of companies with poorly designed websites.

(Source: Soc Pub)

69. 90% of consumers who had unpleasant experiences with brands seek help on mobile devices.

(Source: Software Advice)

70. 67% of customers find messaging a company with a mobile app helpful.

(Source: Khoros)

71. Customers are likely to abandon a website that is not mobile-friendly.

(Source: Soc Pub)

Conclusion

Customer experience is the complete opinion a customer, or a person who buys goods and services, has about a product after interacting with the business. Gathering and analyzing data to create solutions to a company’s customer experience and suggestions is essential. Apart from customer experience data collection, analyzing, and creating solutions, acting on the recommendations provided by the analysis is critical to improving the products and services rendered.

FAQs

Why is Customer Experience important? Customer experience is important because over 50% of unsatisfied, unhappy, and disappointed customers will likely switch to competitors. Around 72% of satisfied, happy, and fulfilled customers will likely tell 6 more people about their positive experience. What are the statistics for customer experience? 86% of buyers are willing to pay for a great customer experience. 87% believe that outstanding customer experience influences the decision to buy. What are the three components of customer experience? The three main components of customer experience are discovery, engagement, and delivery.





