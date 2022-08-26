Corsair’s new 45-inch flexible monitor aims to revolutionize the category

unveiled its newest called XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED during Gamescom. The flex you’re seeing in that long, complicated name is because it’s a display. That is, the display is straight, but can be curved according to the user’s wishes. In general, the curvature reaches 800R when adjusting, helping with immersion in some titles. The manufacturer produced the monitor in partnership with LG and claims that the item is revolutionary due to embedded technologies. In addition, it also has high resolution (3440×1440, Quad HD).

The display’s refresh rate, like other previously released Xeneon models of the brand, is 240 Hz. Likewise, Corsair promises a GtG response of 0.3ms and technologies such as AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync must be present in the model’s operation. - Advertisement - The promotional video highlights that this is the world’s first 45” 21:9 aspect ratio OLED monitor with this type of mechanism. To bend the item, there are two small handles on the sides that the user pulls until the bend is reached. However, it is not known whether it is possible to use a “middle ground” between the straight and curved modes of the device.

If it lives up to its promises, this might be an interesting option for those who want to play titles like Forspoken or Dune Awakening, both also announced at Gamescom. Still, details regarding the availability and pricing of the new product are only expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, it remains on display throughout the event. Unieuro, the first flyer of June 2020 is online: Below cost on many products!