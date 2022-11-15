You don’t know this Apple accessory, even if it looks like one on the market

Images of a have ended up on the net accessory that Apple has never brought to market. It is among the first to have shared them @TheBlueMister, who describes himself on Twitter as a collector of rare Apple products. And rare is what really comes connected to a Mac detected as Apple Magic Charger.

A product – better, an accessory – that would have stopped at the stage design validation, the one in which he has to prove that be suitable to meet the needs of the end user, of the customer. For reasons we may never know, Apple’s Magic Charger was rejected, then the prototypes made were forgotten in some warehouse before being ended up with users like @TheBlueMister. Which, indeed, is not the only one.