Hogwarts Legacy will not feature Quidditch matches

Update (09/02/2022) – GS

While has been delayed yet again, arriving only next year, Avalanche Software and WB Games continue to share new details and previews of the game. During GamesCom, we had a trailer for the game that highlighted some of the forbidden magic and the Dark Arts, but this week, we had confirmation that the title will not Quidditch , the popular sport of the wizarding world. As revealed in an updated response form on the game’s website, while players can fly on broomsticks, they will not be able to participate in Quidditch matches. Quidditch is not playable in Hogwarts Legacy. However, broom flying and broom racing are part of the game. Players will also fly around on broomsticks to explore new and old places around Hogwarts castle. TikTok is adding educational resources for parents

- Advertisement - This left some fans disappointed, who had hoped to be able to participate in the sport’s matches in the game, which is described as an essential aspect of the wizarding world in the Harry Potter films and books. Interestingly, Quidditch had already briefly appeared in the game’s first trailer, which showed a Hogwarts student with what appeared to be the sport’s equipment. Do you think the absence of Quidditch is a downside to the game?

Update (24/08/2022) – MR

Hogwarts Legacy: New gameplay video reveals use of Dark Arts

A new gameplay trailer for Hogwarts Legacy was revealed during Gamescom 2022 on Monday (23). - Advertisement - It features the protagonist using the Cruciatus Curse, considered one of the unforgivable curses, dark creatures and details about Slytherin.

The trailer is full of emotional moments and reveals various spells, undead, Slytherin mysteries, the Dark Arts and the character Sebastian Sallow, as well as confirming the cosmetic contents of the Deluxe Edition. Check it out below:

- Advertisement - Developed by Avalanche Software (Disney Infinity), Hogwarts Legacy is described as an open world RPG that will take the player to Hogwarts and other familiar locations, living a dangerous adventure to discover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. It will take place in the late 1800s, long before the events of Harry Potter and will allow players to explore the entire wizarding world, taking part in traditional Defense Against the Dark Arts, Charms, Potions and Herbology classes, as well as exploring all of magic school. Premieres coming to Disney + in June 2022: series, movies and documentaries However, exploration will also take the player to iconic locations from the franchise outside of Hogwarts, such as Hogsmeade Village, Diagon Alley and Gringotts Bank, as well as other unexplored locations from the series. As it could not be missing, there will also be several magical creatures, such as the legendary hippogriff. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in February 10, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Original text – 08/04/2022

Hogwarts Legacy: new video shows cutscene snippet with a Hippogriff

The Hogwarts Legacy release date is still a complete mystery, but even so, news about the game continues to surface on the internet. In a recent Autodesk Vision Series presentation, WB Games released a snippet of one of the game’s cutscenes. In the video, they demonstrated how using Autodesk Maya and MotionBuilder helped the Hogwarts Legacy team create the cutscenes.

So far, the history of Hogwarts Legacy, a game derived from the magical world of Harry Potter, is still a mystery, but the game will certainly have many elements known to fans. Through an excerpt from one of the game’s cutscenes, we can see the protagonist sneaking around the castle and investigating what appears to be a group of mercenaries, when they come across an imposing hippogriff. The presentation also showcased the tools used by the development team to create the game’s characters, as well as more details on the character creation screen.