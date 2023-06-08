HomeTech NewsWindows 11's new-look File Explorer and RGB lighting control looks promising

Windows 11’s new-look File Explorer and RGB lighting control looks promising

Tech News
yuzivmwodbpupxpgb6ebjp 1200 80.jpeg
yuzivmwodbpupxpgb6ebjp 1200 80.jpeg
The revamped version of File Explorer is now available for Windows 11 testers (known as ‘Windows Insiders’), and you can take a look yourself to get an idea of what a future version of Windows 11 could look like. File Explorer is an integral part of the PC user’s experience, so seeing it get a refresh is incredibly exciting.

If you’re itching to try it out you can head over to Windows Insider Settings on your device and be running the latest Dev Channel release of Windows 11.

The Windows Insider program is a community for Windows enthusiasts that get to preview Windows features and can provide direct feedback and engage directly with engineers.

The updated File Explorer comes with a new “Home” section that looks like a stylistic but simple take on the Windows staple.  There’s also a carousel of recommended files which will be displayed when you’re signed in, an incredibly helpful feature when you just want to log on and get cracking with whatever you’ve got to do.

The official blog post with this announcement has several photos and videos demonstrating this and more, and you can see in these photos the refresh is certainly new and bold, but not so much so that File Explorer becomes unfamiliar.

Lighting is key to creating the ultimate vibe 

Screenshot of feature

(Image credit: Microsoft )

Alongside the File Explorer changes, Microsoft has started testing built-in RGB support.

