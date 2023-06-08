Instagram and Facebook will start testing paid blue seal in Brazil soon

- Advertisement -

This Wednesday morning (7), the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, confirmed that Meta Verified will have its tests started in Europe soon. The monthly subscription began to be released on this date in India, after having its experiments already underway in other countries, such as the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. According to a publication by Zuckerberg on the company’s official channel, Meta Verified will land in the country in the coming weeks and will be available gradually.

cost and benefits Anyone who wants to can make the purchase for both Instagram and Facebook. For Europeians, the prices are BRL 45 – when contracting via the web – and BRL 55 – when choosing an app, whether Android or iOS. The subscription focuses on content creators and will deliver, in addition to the verification badge, proactive protection against fake profiles and account support, with help from a real person to solve common problems.