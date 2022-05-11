Windows 11 is adding new accessibility features

The Microsoft team introduced new features for Windows 11 to provide a more inclusive experience.

Some features are new and others promise updates that improve its dynamics. We tell you what it is.

Live captions, voice access, and new focus sessions for Windows 11

One of the novelties that will be coming to Windows 11 is designed for people with ADHD. They have introduced a new Focus experience, which implements a series of dynamics that users can use for their concentration sessions.

A function that is integrated with the Windows Clock application and that will allow us to keep under control all those details that bother us when we want to concentrate, for example, notifications. Following the same dynamic that we already know from the “Focus Sessions”, we will have a timer and it can be integrated with Spotify.

On the other hand, Microsoft also mentioned a dynamic that is already available in Windows Insiders: live subtitles. A feature that people with hearing problems will be able to activate when they play videos from their Windows 11 computers.

Unlike most subtitle systems, Microsoft will allow us to move them so they can be read smoothly and without affecting the display of the content. And of course, they can also be customized using different sizes, fonts and colors.

Live captions in Windows 11 take advantage of state-of-the-art speech recognition while remaining completely local to your device. This means that once configured, they are always available, without an Internet connection; respond instantly

The Microsoft team has also focused its attention on making it easier for mobility-enabled people to interact with Windows 11. And for this, a new voice access dynamic will be enabled. You will only need to go through a few steps starting with downloading a voice model to set up speech recognition on your computer. And then, it will be necessary to set a certain microphone and go through the list of commands.

Another aspect that is being improved has to do with the narrator and an update to have “natural voices” that allow you to enjoy listening to content without it seeming so robotic.