Apple would be working on a folding screen for iPhone, according to report

It is curious that at this point, Apple has not yet decidedly entered the foldable mobile segment, although it is thought that the company has been experimenting with this segment of devices in recent years.

It is also true that Apple has become conservative in that it likes to take its time before getting fully involved in segments that could become fads, such as smartphones, since in practice they are hardly seen even among users. more technological.



Increasing the possibility of a folding iPhone

But there is something that suggests that Apple may already be heading in the segment of foldable mobile devices, according to a report, so the possibility of launching a foldable device would be close to being a reality.

According to The Elec, Apple would be working on an OLED panel similar to the one used in the third generation of the Galaxy Z fold, in which the polarizing layer was discarded to favor screen brightness at lower power consumption.

And it is that the polarizing layer, although it improves the visibility of the image on the screen, reduces the brightness level, being necessary to increase it to compensate, with the higher energy consumption and reduction of the useful life that this entails.

At the moment it is not known if Apple is working on a book-type device, being able to turn an iPhone into an iPad in its maximum opening, or in a clamshell mobile device.

There is also the possibility that Apple will not finally launch a foldable iPhone due to the compromises that this entails in terms of durability and resistance that other companies have had to face in their respective launches, which despite the technical challenges, have followed forward.

In any case, the possibility is more open than ever, and it may surprise us in the future along with other launches, such as the long-awaited augmented reality helmets.

Via: 9to5Mac