WhatsApp works in Complementary Mode: it will allow a second mobile to be linked to the account

If it’s been almost a year since we told you that WhatsApp was testing support for multiple devices, whereby users could use their accounts on four more devices without relying on their smartphone, perhaps the new complementary mode function in the one that is already being worked on, and whose evidence was found by the WABetaInfo publication in the source code of the new beta of WhatsApp for Android, may have more travel until it reaches the end users.

The new complementary mode will allow a second mobile device to be linked to the WhatsApp account even without requiring the main device to have active Internet access to send the messages.



Exceeding usage limits on mobile devices

When you sign in to your secondary mobile device, your chat messages will be securely synced to your secondary mobile device, a process that may take some time to complete depending on the circumstances.

During this process, users will see “chat history is syncing” message.

this feature It may come in handy for those users who can use more than one mobile device in their day to dayfor example, a mobile oriented to professional activities and another of a personal nature, where you want to have the chat conversations of the same user account on both devices.

It is a function that is completely under development and that until now has not been activated, the complete operation being unknown, and also the moment in which it will be able to reach the public, starting with the testers of the WhatsApp beta program.

Users will be able to appreciate being able to access their messages on more than one mobile device, in a similar way to how they can also do it in other messaging services, exceeding the current limits of WhatsApp use that has been dragging over the years, and that it will largely depend on the protection of the secondary mobile device to guarantee the privacy of the messages.

It will be a matter of waiting for the new feature to run its course, and if nothing stands in the way, it may reach all users in a future update to the app.

More information: WABetaInfo