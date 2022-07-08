WhatsApp will improve its shipping system with a very interesting novelty

- Advertisement -

Lately WhatsApp is launching all kinds of ments to increase the functionality of its service. We recently told you about the improvement in reactions and now a very has been discovered and it could arrive very soon. Through this instant messaging platform we can send all kinds of files, photos or videos with a weight of up to 2 GB, a very useful function especially with its desktop version. But there is a difference when sending audio or video with respect to a file. We talked about the possibility of adding a description. Now, as WaBetaInfo colleagues have reported, WhatsApp will allow you to add this description when you are going to send a file. Locating your files sent on WhatsApp will be easier This novelty will make things very easy for us in many aspects. For example, now you can use the search engine to find documents sent through the text you have entered. On the other hand, the person who receives the file will be able to know more easily what exactly it is. Through the image that they have published from WaBetaInfo, we can see how this option will work to add a description to the files sent by WhatsApp and that it will have the same system as when you send a photo or a video. The best of all is that, in addition to being able to add a small description, we can edit the shipment with different tools. In the example that they have given, we see a PDF document where the number of pages is specified, a detail to take into account. Undoubtedly, this is excellent news for users of the platform, since very soon it will be possible to send any file with a description. Also, depending on the type of document being sent, additional data will appear, such as the number of pages. When will this new feature arrive on WhatsApp? At the moment we will have to arm ourselves with patience since it is a leak and we do not know the update date of WhatsApp to receive this new feature. The image looks completely real and the source of the leak is extremely reliable, so it is a fact that we will be able to add a description when sending a file through this platform. But you will have to have a little patience. Let’s remember that the update will arrive with total security in the first place to WhatsApp Beta users, so if you want to try this and other functions before other users, we invite you to move to this version, less stable but with all the news that will come reaching other users. >