WhatsApp will allow you to use voice notes for your statuses

By Brian Adam
If you are tired of the long audios that your friends send at all times, the new WhatsApp proposal may not be among your favorites.

This is just a test for now, but you may soon see audio messages even in status updates.

The audios will reach the states of WhatsApp

In the latest version of WhatsApp for Android, the WABetaInfo team has discovered that they are working on the possibility of adding a new option to update statuses: audio messages.

So beyond uploading a photo or video, or just writing text on a background, users can get carried away and record their audio to update their status. Although it is not yet known how the dynamics will be, in the screenshots they share you can see that the microphone icon is added to the floating menu next to the options to write or upload a photo.

We do not know what the limit of these audios will be and how they will be seen in the states, but these details will surely be known in the next WhatsApp betas. Regarding its visibility, the user configuration should be respected.

So if you have set everyone to see your status updates, then these audios will also be public. Or if you have marked that they are only visible to certain contacts, that setting will be respected.

On the other hand, if you don’t like receiving voice messages, this WhatsApp function may not seem like a good idea, since it will force you to have them even in the states. And if you want to know what a voice memo says on WhatsApp without your contact knowing that you opened it, you’ll have to find a new trick for statuses.

Let’s remember that WhatsApp has many functions in development and many others in beta, so there are many new features pending for the remainder of 2022. Many of the pending functions seek to improve voice messages and add more functions to the app to improve the user experience. Username.

