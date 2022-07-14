Instagram has a new resource for brands to collaborate with creators

Instagram has officially launched its Creator Marketplace, a space where brands can search for creators for future collaborations.

At the moment, it is not an initiative that is available to all creators, but it already lets us see some details of its operation.

Instagram launches Creator Marketplace

Instagram has released a ton of updates in recent months and has more on the way to improve the user experience. For example, it announced a new tool for live broadcasts on Instagram from the desktop.

But it also keeps releasing new resources for creators to increase their monetization on the platform. Creator Marketplace is Instagram’s new initiative for brands to discover creators that they can be part of their campaigns or consider for future collaborations.

To do this, brands have some filters that they can use to find creators that fit their criteria. For example, they can filter by gender, interests, age, audience characteristics, among other possibilities.

And of course, the profiles of the creators will always have the number of followers visible as well as other data that shows their reach in the audience, such as Social Reach. From the search results, brands can also indicate that they would like to see results similar to a certain profile to find new offers.

On the other hand, the brands will have a section for “Interested Creators” where they will be able to see those creators who have expressed interest in working for them. Discovering profiles of creators with the potential to work with the brand is just one of the aspects that this Instagram proposal allows.

Brands can also project their campaign strategies and communicate with creators directly from the Marketplace:

[…] Brands can use the creator marketplace to create structured projects and campaigns to share with creators, outlining their campaign overview, desired results, compensation, and any additional information related to the creator’s project.

At this time, this Marketplace is available by invitation and only includes active brands in the United States. They have not mentioned when they will take this dynamic to other countries or open it up for all brands and creators.