WhatsApp launches feature that lets you save temporary messages

O Whatsapp is getting a new function that allows the user save temporary messages within the conversation. After being speculated for the messenger since last year, the functionality has arrived for the beta version of the app and is now finally being implemented in the stable version. The novelty, then, allows people to save information that they find useful within a conversation with sending messages that “disappear” on its own. However, this will not work without the author of the sent message giving permission for it to be saved.

The application itself defines this course as a “Super power” of the user, since it gives the author the possibility to decide if the recipient can even save the sent message or not. That is, if he decides that his message cannot be saved, this is how it should happen, giving the final decision power to whom submits the content. - Advertisement - As expected, an item referring to a favorites section appears when the person selects a message, but when activating this option, the author receives a notification within the application itself. It describes the information and what he can do about this action.





In any case, this option gives an impression of strangeness, since it can be interpreted as something that goes against the policies established by WhatsApp itself with the implementation of the temporary message sending feature. Likewise, there may be a reason why the message was sent in temporary mode. But it is worth observing how the public will receive this function. And you, what do you think of the new feature? Tell us in the comments!