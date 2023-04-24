Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to bring Apple-inspired Always-On Display, says rumor

Apple’s modifications to the feature were successful. Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy phones, iPhones can use full-screen photos as an AOD, complete with a transition animation. A new rumor (via @Tech_Reve) claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have the same type of always-on display as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Samsung pioneered the Always-On Display (AOD) feature on its screens and for a long time remained at the forefront because of it. However, it lost its reign when Apple adopted it for use in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max for the first time.

Interestingly, Samsung already allows users to add custom photos and images to the Always-On Display via the “Image Clock” option. but this call Image Clock is limited to a small windowinstead of displaying custom images, GIFs, and full-screen photos.

The source is not clear on the details and is not sure whether this full-screen AOD feature will also be available for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or other phones through the OneUI 6 update. Should Samsung bring this full-screen AOD feature to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it will most likely only do so for the cover screen. Previous rumors have it that Samsung has resized the screen on the Z Flip 5’s cover to fit almost the entire area of ​​the half shell.

The launch forecast for Samsung’s new generation of foldables will be at the end of August or September. The most optimistic predict a little bit until the beginning of July.

And you, do you usually use the Always-On Display in your day to day?