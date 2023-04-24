GTA 6 may finally be announced by Rockstar Games in May

Apparently, the announcement could be made soon, bringing us closer to the long-awaited release date.

Fans have been waiting a long time for the reveal of GTA 6, and while much of the game has been leaked, Rockstar has yet to officially comment on the game.

According to several claims from sources in the video game industry, the next title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise could be officially unveiled during the next investor conference for Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar Games, which takes place in may 17 .

Hip Hop Gamer recently tweeted an incoherent string of sentences, accompanied by a photo with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. He also said, “Grand Theft Auto 6 will be a moment to always remember.” With that, we can only assume that he will be part of the game, or at least has important information.

Tez2, another insider who frequently leaks information about Rockstar Games, has revealed that GTA Online’s annual Summer Update may include previews of GTA 6. Speculation has been running high for several years as the gaming community is still waiting for a new game, ten years after the arrival of GTA V and its immersive atmosphere and glorious sunsets over Los Santos.

As always, we can only wait for the official revelations.

So, will we finally have the game reveal in May?