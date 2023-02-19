What to do if WhatsApp temporarily suspends your account

If you are using an unauthorized version of WhatsApp or are suspected of collecting information, your account on the social network could be suspended.

There are different reasons why WhatsApp can suspend a user’s account from the app, ranging from switching the phone app too many times in a row to using apps unofficial as GBWhatsApp either whatsapp plus.

The app gave some recommendations to recover your account once it has been suspended. If you received a message within the social network that your account is “temporarily suspended”, means that you somehow violated security policies.

That could mean you’re probably using an unauthorized version of WhatsApp or it’s suspected of collecting information, also known as data mining.

“If after your account has been temporarily suspended you do not start using the official version of WhatsApp or do not stop extracting data, your account could be permanently suspended,” the app warned.

When a user’s WhatsApp account is temporarily suspended, they must wait a while to recover it.

How to recover your WhatsApp

In most cases, when a user gets their WhatsApp account temporarily suspended, they have to wait for a marked time that appears on the screen when they open the app.

This may take a few hours, until your account is back to normal. However, if you commit another in-app violation again, the wait time will become longer, until your account is permanently suspended.

In addition, you will not be able to use your account in whatsapp plus either GBWhatsApp. In the end, it is your number that is blocked, so it will be impossible to access their servers to chat normally.

If you lose your account permanently, you can contact the social network on the main page of the application and say that your account was suspended and you want to recover it.

Three alternatives to recover the account

If you lose your account permanently, you can contact Meta’s social network in three different ways, accessing the main page of the application at “Contact WhatsApp”, fill out the form and say that your account was suspended and you want to recover it.

Also, an email to support@whatsapp.com specifying your telephone number, with the international prefix, and model of your telephone. In addition to telling what happened and that he wants her back.

And from the application itself, because before the chat menu appears, right where you put your phone number, a button appears that says “Support”, there you can tell your situation and send a message to WhatsApp.

If there is no response, and you cannot retrieve your phone number in the app, you will have to register on the platform with a new number. That is, you will completely lose your conversations and messages.

WhatsApp recommends that its users have the account verified in two steps, which can be done in the application settings.

How to activate two-step verification

In order to have two-step verification on your WhatsApp account, you can go to Settings, find the option, and there you will have the opportunity to turn it on or off. Also, you can change the PIN or update the linked email address.

In WhatsApp, you can go to “Settings”, in “Account” you can find the option of “Two-Step Verification”, and there you can activate it. Enter a six-digit PIN and provide an email address to which you have access.

On the other hand, now Goal developed a new function that allows the user to share photos without the need to alter or reduce their megapixels which also only reached the web version of the application, where people can share them with their different friends and relatives. However, the possibility of this option also being available for smartphones is being studied.