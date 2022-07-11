HomeMobileAndroid6 Chrome extensions to add additional features to WhatsApp Web

6 Chrome extensions to add additional features to WhatsApp Web

By Brian Adam
Using WhatsApp as a work tool is becoming more and more common, which in many of these cases demands its use on the computer, for greater comfort and fluidity of use.

Although there are WhatsApp clients for Windows and macOS, its web-based version is also emerging as a practical option to fall back on. Also considering the large market share held by Google Chrome and the compatibility of its extensions with Chromium-based browsers (such as Edge, Opera and Brave, among others), the following collection of tools can be useful to increase productivity when using WhatsApp Web.

Hide conversations unless hovered over

whatsapp privacy

Even when things aren’t essentially confidential, many people manage their online conversations modestly.

Using WhatsApp on the computer can be somewhat exposed, especially if it is done in a space shared with other people. The screen size of a PC far exceeds that of a mobile, leaving entire conversations in view.

If you want to have additional protection, this simple extension installs a switch in WhatsApp Web that allows you to blur the list of recent conversations and the open chat column, clearing them only if you hover over it.

Link: WhatsApp Privacy – Hide WhatsApp Screen

Hide “online” status, advanced settings for read receipts and recover deleted messages on WhatsApp

waincognito

Leaving WhatsApp open on the computer is synonymous with staying “online” with our contacts for a long time, despite not really being available for any type of conversation, while working on something specific. This extension allows you to disable the notification of our connection status.

Those who choose not to send read receipts (double blue tick), by default cannot receive them either. The only way to get this signal is by reversing this setting. Despite this, for specific occasions it may be necessary to check the read confirmations of a specific conversation and this extension allows you to do it through the browser.

Similarly, deleted messages cannot be recovered through the official mechanisms that WhatsApp makes available to us. However, this extension can take care of rescuing them, as long as the content is received while using the application’s web client.

All these additional features for WhatsApp Web, along with other customizations, can be incorporated by installing a single extension.

Link: WAIncognito

Automatically translate WhatsApp conversations

auto whatsapp translator

Holding conversations with someone who communicates in a language that we do not master can be tedious. Even with some inaccuracies, online translators are a resource that in many of these cases get them out of trouble. However, in the case of WhatsApp chats, since a translator is not integrated into the app, the only way to take advantage of this tool is reduced to copying and pasting the messages.

A more comfortable solution is proposed by this extension, which integrates the capabilities of Google Translate in our WhatsApp Web conversations.

Link: Auto WhatsApp Translator

Receive notifications when someone is online on WhatsApp

wa tracker

It’s not something you get used to nowadays, but if we go back to the days when Windows Live Messenger was the benchmark for online conversations, it was once common to receive a notification when one of our contacts went online.

WhatsApp doesn’t have this feature, but an extension can add the ability to its web client to issue a notification when a contact comes online. A tool that can be useful in work environments, but probably overwhelming if used in a personal account, with a long list of contacts.

Link: Online Tracker for WhatsApp

Sending custom messages in batches on WhatsApp

wa web utils

The use of broadcast lists in WhatsApp allows batch sending of the same message to a long list of contacts, as long as they have us added to their agenda.

Following the logic of that function, but extending its capabilities, this extension allows us to configure contact lists for mass messaging. These can contain variables via labels, such as the name of each contact, as well as links or attachments.

Link: WA Web Utils

Backup conversations from WhatsApp Web

backup whatsapp

WhatsApp has its own backup system, which, depending on the operating system under which it runs, stores them in iCloud or Google Drive, in the cases of iOS and Android, respectively.

If you want to get a backup of your messages without the need to forward them to another chat or by email, this extension allows you to dump the text messages to a downloadable file on your computer.

Link: Back up whatsapp chat

It should be remembered that the use of these extensions, as well as any other that is installed in the browser, limits their use only within the WhatsApp web client, without affecting the native applications that are available for Windows and macOS.

