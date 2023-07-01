Twitter begins rolling out support for Picture-in-Picture on iOS and iPadOS

- Advertisement -

O twitter started to provide support for Picture-in-Picture mode for operating systems iOS It is iPadOS. Several users of the social network who have iPhones and iPads have reported function access on their devices. It is worth noting that the Picture-in-Picture mode is a feature that allows you to watch videos from a certain platform while doing other tasks on the device. Browsers and some social networks offer this function on smartphones and tablets.

Looks like Twitter videos now support the iOS system wide PiP.

Note that it’s rolling out slowly, so it’s normal if some of you don’t have it yet pic.twitter.com/QeCrI670XA — iSoftware Updates (@iSWUpdates) June 30, 2023

To use this feature, simply start a video on Twitter, then slide out of the app and the video player remains open so social network users can use other apps while continuing to watch the content. - Advertisement - Project Caviar: the alternative to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in which Google works It is important to note that Twitter already had a Picture-in-Picture option in the app, but the content playback was restricted within the platform, while this new feature allows the video to be watched while using other apps.

Not all Twitter users on iOS and iPadOS have access to the feature Picture-in-Picture so far, which suggests that the social network is still in the process of rolling out support. Access to this tool requires the latest version of the app on ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌. How about you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below!

wfd-invisible=”true”>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0, 0,0.23);box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25% ;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetalhes {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size { font-size:80%;}#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.storeImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.storeImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px ;}.lojas {margin-right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}# appDetalhes {padding-left:42px;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#name {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;} #price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width : 115px;height: 125px;} }

