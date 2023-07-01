Internet savings: Bing and Microsoft Edge will use AI to indicate the best deals online

- Advertisement -

Microsoft has been struggling to integrate a lot of new features into Bing and Edge. Now it has announced three tools that are available in both and will allow you to save much more when shopping online. calls from Buying Guide, Matching Pricing, and Review Summarythey will use artificial intelligence to make it “easier to discover, research and complete your purchase, all in one place, and with the information you need from expert sources”.

Buying Guide

Starting with the Buying Guide, it will show up when you search for a product or category on Bing or the Microsoft Edge sidebar. In him, artificial intelligence will show a page with product suggestions that may be of interest to you. See an example below:







On the page, users will find a list of products that have similar specifications and that can be compared in a table to facilitate the choice. Everything will be generated through Microsoft's artificial intelligence, which will analyze the products and indicate only those that may be of interest to you based on your search. The next POCO bestseller is already peeking out from under the door: the POCO M5 is filtered and anticipates a close launch The Buying Guide is now available in the US via Bing, but will also be released worldwide through Microsoft Edge.

Corresponding Price

Matched Pricing is a tool created thanks to a partnership between Microsoft and major retailers in the United States, where it will be initially available. With it, users will receive warnings if the price of a particular product is above average.







In addition, the tool will allow the user receives compensation if the price of something drops after he makes the purchase. The novelty will be released in the United States in the coming weeks and will reach more regions in the coming months.

Review Summary

The third tool presented today aims to help you find the best product according to the reviews sent by other users. Bing may create a summary of reviews containing the most important points presenting pros and cons of each product, all in one Bing Chat conversation in the Edge sidebar.







The Review Summary will be rolled out gradually to users around the world. To use it, just open the sidebar by tapping the Bing Chat button at the top of Microsoft Edge and ask “What are people saying about…?” including the name of what you need to buy.

Speaking of Microsoft Edge, it’s worth mentioning that the browser’s free VPN has been bumped from 1GB to 5GB, making it ideal for when you’re connected to a public network and want to keep your browsing safe.