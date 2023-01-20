TudoTV: 10 best series of 2022 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and more

Last week we chose the best films released in 2022 and now the time has come to list the best series of last year according to critics and the opinion of TechSmart’s editors. Some of the highlights include the award-winning Abbott Elementary, The Bear and much more.

Abbott Elementary

A workplace comedy that follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers and a slightly deaf principal as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite all the odds, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and while these amazing public servants may be outnumbered and under-resourced, they love what they do, even if they don’t love the school district’s attitude toward to children’s education. Rating: +12

Watch on Star Plus

The Bear

Carmy, an exquisite young chef, returns to Chicago to run her family’s diner. As he struggles to transform the store and himself, he works alongside a mediocre team that eventually becomes his family. Rating: +16

Watch on Star Plus

The Boys

- Advertisement - It’s been a quiet year. Captain Patria is under control. Bruto works for the government, overseen by none other than Hughie, but the two are itching to trade that peace and quiet for fight and confusion. So when the Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Hero weapon, they stand up to the Seven and join the fray as they investigate the legend of the first superhero: Soldier Boy. Rating: +18

Watch on Prime Video

Andor

Long before his mission to secure the Death Star’s plans makes him a hero of the Rebellion, a reckless Cassian Andor searches for information about his past. This obsession takes him to the seedy neighborhoods of a world where a run-in with the authorities makes him a wanted criminal. His attempt to hide out on the planet Ferrix brings his problems home. Rating: +14

Watch on Disney Plus

Break

Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically split between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious coworker appears outside the office, he begins a journey to uncover the truth about his job. Rating: +16

Watch on Apple TV Plus

Better Call Saul

Before turning into the infamous Saul Goodman, the Breaking Bad lawyer was more innocent, but he wasn’t a saint. Rating: +16

Watch on Netflix

heartstopper

- Advertisement - In this coming-of-age series, teenagers Charlie and Nick discover that they are more than just friends and must deal with school and love life struggles. Rating: +12

Watch on Netflix

The House of the Dragon

HBO presents “House of the Dragon”, an original series based on George RR Martin’s book “Fire & Blood”. Set 200 years before the events of “A Game of Thrones”, the series follows the exciting history of House Targaryen. Rating: +16

Watch on HBO Max

euphoria

A group of teenagers experience the ups and downs of love and friendship in a world of social media, sex, drugs and violence. Rating: +18

Watch on HBO Max

Peacemaker

- Advertisement - Peacemaker explores the origins of the character John Cena first played in James Gunn’s 2021 film, “The Suicide Squad”: an irresistibly vain man who believes in peace at any cost. Rating: +16

Watch on HBO Max