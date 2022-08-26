TikTok: New drug scene already appeals to children – little control

On the TikTok video platform, even can come into contact with drugs and even order some. This is the result of research by STRG_F.

The algorithms of the video app TikTok increase access to the drug scene and the platform does too little to prevent children from being reached. This is suggested by research into the NDR format STRG_F, which is to be published on Tuesday.

Accordingly, although certain clear hashtags such as #drogen and #drugs are blocked on the app, numerous videos of young people intoxicated can be found among others. At the same time, children and young people could also access hard drugs via the platform. Only individual problematic videos would be deleted, the most important hashtags of the drug scene are still available.

Algorithms as admission tickets

The migration of the drug scene to the Internet is not a new phenomenon, explain the reporters responsible for the report. However, the switch to TikTok would appeal to significantly younger users, and the platform is extremely popular among children. In addition, the drug trade there does not take place in closed groups, but is freely accessible under publicly available hashtags.

If you follow several young drug users, you will soon only see clips of young people under the influence of drugs. It mainly revolves around ecstasy, but also speed, crystal meth and heroin. According to the research, the recommendations on TikTok actually lead to cocaine and ecstasy pills.

At the request of the reporters of the YouTube channel financed by the NDR, TikTok assured that “the safety and well-being of our community is our priority”. The presentation of and advertising for and dealing in drugs is prohibited, such videos would be deleted. The report raises doubts about that. Some of the drug trip videos would garner thousands and tens of thousands of likes. There are reports of children taking drugs through the platform. The report is scheduled for Tuesday evening from 5 p.m at CTRL_F be available, it appears as part of a focus on the dark side of TikTok.

(mho)

