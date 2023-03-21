Pixel 7 Pro, scroll and swipe imperfect: Google admits the problem, fix coming soon

Google has acknowledged that there is a scrolling issue on the Pixel 7 Pro that has been widely reported by customers. In the weeks, indeed in the months following the presentation, the messages of those who have have accumulated noticed some obvious imperfections with the actions you perform daily on the display: swipe, scroll and various dragging in some cases went jerky, realizing the opposite of the fluid experience that promises and is expected from a top of the range with a display, moreover, at 120 Hz.

In short, a widely documented problem that several have been dragging on for some time, also given that none of the updates that have arrived so far have brought the situation back to normal. Now with a short message, the 258th of the discussion, a Google delegate officially admits that something is wrong and that Mountain View is working on a fix which will be included in a future software update.

At this point it could be the March Feature Drop that puts an end to the Pixel 7 Pro inconvenience, which more or less everyone describes in the same way: jitter and poor fluidity of movements when scrolling apps, web pages, the drawer, etc. , who notices it only in the horizontal movements and who instead also in the vertical ones. Four months after the first report, the company could finally resolve.

However, it seems that before the public admission Google has already tried to patch up the problem with one of the latest updates, e the incidence has been reduced. To tell it in the past, however, we will have to wait a little longer. Some say that with the latest QPR2 beta of Android 13 it has completely disappeared, another indication of the possible resolution with the next Feature Drop. Have you noticed anything out of the ordinary?

Google Pixel 7 Pro is available online from Phoneshock at 679 euros or from eBay to 745 euros. The value for money is Optimal and is one of the best devices in this price range. To see the other 77 offers click here. (updated February 14, 2023, 12:35)