this all titanium motorcycle is spectacular

Aone-of-a-kind motorcycle designer is creating a model made mostly of titanium. A titanic job for a spectacular motorcycle.

Titanium is thematerialfetish of the aerospace sector . It weighs almost half as much as thesteel, while being just as robust. If we hardly ever see it in other sectors, it is because it is very expensive and it is also very difficult to work with, especially when it comes to welding or cutting it. It is also not easy to deform when one wishes to use it to shape particular shapes. And yet, a constructor ofmotorcyclesbespoke, decided to use the material to design a motorcycle.

It was for one of his clients that in New Jersey, in the United States, W. Robert Ransom embarked on this unprecedented adventure. So he workedtitaniumto create the chassis, the frame, the exhaust line, the suspensions and the bodywork of this unique motorcycle . The engine, which is not made of titanium, is that of the mighty SuzukiHayabusa. It has been boosted to reach 200 horsepower. Its titanium nacelle was designed to tilt it slightly forward and a little lower in the frame. It was no doubt a question of modifying the center ofgravityand the general balance of this powerful machine whose weight is greatly reduced by the use of titanium.

A titanic work for a unique motorcycle

On the page showing the construction motorcycle , you can discover the particular techniques of working with this material. For example, to ensureweldsof quality, the creator will blow on titanium to prevent it from oxidizing during welding. The design of the exhaust lines is also spectacular. More than 130 sections had to be assembled for a single line. This bike will not be painted to show off the natural shade of the titanium. On the other hand, it is by heating them etalto get aoxidation anodized that the creator intends to givecolorsto certain elements off airing. So obviously, the price of this motorcycle must also be spectacular, but the designer has not revealed it. So far, he has spent more than 2,000 hours on this creation.