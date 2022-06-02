The Spanish Javier Oliván, new ‘number two’ of Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Sheryl Sandberguntil now director of operations and “number two” of Meta – name that the Facebook company now receives – reported yesterday by surprise that he was leaving the firm where he has been working for 14 years.

Javier Oliván, born in Huesca, joined Facebook in 2007

The hitherto “number two” and right-hand man of Mark Zuckerberg pointed this out both on his Facebook and Instagram profiles, both Meta companies, a company he joined in 2008 after working for Google with the aim of turning it into an advertising giant. .

“Have we done everything right? Surely not », Sandberg points out in his farewell letter. The one who was one of the most influential women on the Internet in the world is retiring to dedicate herself, for the time being, to philanthropic activities.

“It’s the end of an era,” Mark Zuckerberg also replied on his account on the social network Facebook, where he pointed out that Sandberg, during this time, had been the architect of building the company’s entire ad business. “It deserves our recognition for what Meta is today,” says Zuckerberg, aware that Sandberg has been responsible for filling the firm’s coffers for more than a decade.

Meta’s CEO also confirmed that it will be Javier Olivan, a Spanish director, who will assume Sandberg’s responsibilities from now on. Born in Sabiñánigo (Huesca), in 1977, the manager came to Facebook in 2007 and until now he was product manager at Meta and was responsible for many of the new features launched for all products, from Facebook to Messenger, through WhatsApp and Instagram.

The new COO will lead the integrated ad and business products, and continue to lead the infrastructure, integrity, analytics, marketing, corporate development and growth teams. According to Zuckerberg, his ability to make the company “more efficient and rigorous” has been key to his rise and now becoming his number two.