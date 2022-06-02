Keep Chrome from being a mess: keyboard shortcuts to organize tabs

If you are one of those who use Google Chrome regularly, you should know that there is a new function that will surely make your life easier if you are one of those who usually have many tabs open at the same time. With it, you will be able to almost automatically leave everything perfectly organized to make the most of the browser. One of the things you should know is that in order to enjoy this novelty you must meet one requirement, yes or yes: the version of the browser you use must be 102 or higher. Otherwise, the use of computer keyboard shortcuts and open tabs will not be able to use them. If you are not sure about this, do the following to review the information: Open Google Chrome and click on the icon in the upper right area with the image of three vertical dots. Select Google Chrome Information that appears when you choose the Help option. There you can see the version of the application that you use. In the event that it is not what you need, fixing it is very easy: close and open the browser and, by default, the update is installed to have everything ready. Organize Chrome tabs with keyboard shortcuts What you will achieve by doing this is that dragging a tab from one side to another, for example, will be a thing of the past. Therefore, you gain convenience and speed when it comes to seeing the browser interface exactly how you want at all times. At the moment there are two keyboard shortcuts that Google has included in Chrome, but it is expected that over time some more will be incorporated to make life even easier for users. They are these: Ctrl + Shift + Page Down: with this option the tab you are in moves to the right. Ctrl + Shift + Page Up: moves the tab you are using to the left. Therefore, as you can see, the operation is really simple, and the execution of the movement is automatic without any problem in what has to do with the content that is being displayed (or with the stability of Chrome itself). That is, what Google created works like a charm. A question you may have You may be wondering if, apart from having version 102 or later of Chrome, you need something else installed in the browser. And, the truth is that no. Therefore, if you doubt that you have to look for some kind of extension or the like, you should be very clear that this is completely unnecessary. The use of the keyboard shortcuts that we have mentioned is native to the application, which avoids having to resort to third-party developments. Perfect, sure. >