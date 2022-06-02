MSI updates its gaming laptops with the addition of the new Intel HX series

Completely refreshing its gaming and content creator laptops, MSI has just introduced the new HX Series equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel HX series processors, an innovative set of features including the integrated mechanical keyboard with switches. Cherry MX, the exclusive built-in color calibration report, and the world’s first 240Hz QHD OLED display.

In total, the company adds five new gaming laptops to its lines with the new Titan GT77, Raider GE77 HX and 67 HX7, and Vector GP76 HX and 66 HXalong with a unique model for its Creator line, with the Creator Pro X17. They all feature a significant performance improvement over their previous models, including up to 100% increases in CPU performance.

MSI Titan GT77 HX

The new Titan GT77 HX makes a triumphant return with not only the next level of performance and cooling, but also a host of premium features including an RGB light bar and Cherry MX Ultra Low Switch mechanical keyboard. Moreover, it also comes with desktop-level expandability with 4 memory slots and 4 M.2 slots, supporting up to 128GB of memory and 32TB of storage.

Although without a doubt the great novelty of this laptop is its new Cooler Boost Titan ventilation system, which consists of four fans, seven heat pipes and a phase change thermal pad. Thanks to it, the Titan GT77 has up to 150W MTP of processing power, which offers twice the performance compared to the latest generation CPU. But the Titan GT77 doesn’t stop there, it pushes its performance even further with the inclusion of MSI’s exclusive OverBoost technology, reaching a whopping 250W of combined power delivery to the CPU and GPU, promising blazing-fast performance. the height of many desktop computers.

MSI Vector GP76 HX and 66 HX

The Vector GP series was born with a new concept; The name “Vector” represents MSI’s expectation that the GP series will have all the power needed to move forward with a satisfying experience in gaming, engineering, or scientific computing. With Cooler Boost 5 technology, the Vector’s performance can reach up to 250W1 via MSI OverBoost. These features create smooth and amazing gameplay for players.

MSI Raider GE77 HX and 67 HX7

Equipped with a 16-core Intel HX processor, these laptops promise high performance with up to 150W MTP of processing, again reaching a combined CPU and GPU power of 250W thanks to MSI’s exclusive OverBoost technology.

However, in this case this family stands out for being presented with the world’s first 240 Hz QHD OLED screen, equipped on the Raider GE67 HX7, which balances resolution and refresh rate and offers an ideal and tremendously immersive visual experience for the gaming audience, with super-low response times of just 0.2 milliseconds, along with 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and a super-high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

MSI Creator Pro X17

Outside the gaming series, but equally remarkable, we find the new CreatorPro X17, designed for professionals and content creators. It includes all the essentials professionals will need, including powerful performance, accurate display, ISV certifications, and reliable security.

All backed by powerful performance from an Intel HX 16-core processor and NVIDIA RTX A5500 graphics card, which, thanks to exclusive per-unit display color calibration and the world’s first integrated color calibration report which contains all the critical parameters of the screen, such as the Delta-E or Gamma value, makes these notebooks the most efficient and precise models in their family.

And indeed, the CreatorPro X17 has been certified by leading ISVs such as Adobe, Autodesk, and Ansys, promising reassuring system stability, with an integrated TPM module to protect sensitive data.