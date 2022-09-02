Redmi Note 11, POCO M4 Pro and Xiaomi Smart Band 7 can be easily purchased online

It’s time to check out a series of products that you can buy . The list includes advanced cell phones of different specifications, as well as a smart bracelet to monitor your health and physical activities. Among the highlights of recommending good items are smartphones like the POCO M4 Pro and Note 11, as well as the Xiaomi Smart Band 7. See the details of each one and how to buy them below.

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 is focused on delivering high performance, immersive and fluid navigation, stylish design and capturing every detail in a single device. One of the main points is the presence of the Snapdragon 680 as its platform, accompanied by up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, with Full HD+ resolution, not to disappoint in brightness or definition. The 90 Hz allows a high fluidity in the system's animations. The sound is stereo, with two speakers to give greater immersion. This cell phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, to guarantee many hours of autonomy. Fast charging with a power of 33W allows a short delay in the socket until reaching 100%. The Note 11 comes with a quadruple camera array, led by the 50 MP main sensor, capable of taking excellent photos. The ultrawide reaches 118 degrees of viewing angle. The macro lens and the defocus lens make it possible to record close-up and portrait-mode images, respectively. Buy Redmi Note 11 in this link

POCO M4 Pro

Starting with the POCO M4 Pro, it is the ideal phone for you to maximize your enjoyment. This is the first M-series model to come with an AMOLED panel, which delivers high brightness, infinite contrast and a wide viewing angle. The screen has 6.43 inches and Full HD+ resolution, in addition to covering the DCI-P3 color gamut. The refresh rate reaches 90 Hz, for animations and games running very smoothly. The smartphone comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G96 mobile platform, to ensure high performance, while the memories reach up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Settings that don't let you down. The M4 Pro also has a 64 MP main camera, to deliver high quality images. There's still a 118-degree ultrawide and a macro, for photos that capture the details of objects. The battery is 5,000 mAh, which guarantees many hours away from the outlet, with support for 33W fast charging. This model comes with NFC, for approximation payments, and two stereo speakers, which give the user greater sound immersion. Buy the POCO M4 Pro in this link

Xiaomi Smart Band 7

In the case of the Xiaomi Smart Band 7, the aim is to step up your game with a more advanced smart bracelet. This product has a larger 1.62 inch AMOLED screen, to enhance the whole workout. The wearable supports more than 110 sports, with professional analysis of the activities, in order to have a very detailed performance evaluation. There are three additional user functions: training load, recovery duration and training effects. It comes with health features to constantly monitor and alert users about vital stats throughout the day. The list includes heart rate measurement, constant blood oxygenation and sleep monitoring. The display features the Always-on Display, so it's always on, and can be customized with multiple original faces. Thus, the individual will be able to express their own style with the various options. Battery life reaches up to 14 days of typical use, while 5ATM resistance ensures protection from water. Buy Xiaomi Smart Band 7 from this link

Where to buy?

