Tech News

The OnePlus 10R could be revealed at this month’s event

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Just a few weeks ago we received the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and Nord N20, quite powerful and cheap mid-range devices, but the Chinese company continues wanting to maintain its position in the high-end and top-of-the-range segment. A position that could be reinforced very soon, pointing the latest rumors to the imminent presentation of the OnePlus 10R in his next official event dated at the end of this month.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

It all started with the teaser itself shared by the OnePlus India account, which predicted a launch event in the Asian country for April 28. At the event in which it has already been announced, a new mid-range phone from the Nord family will be presented, the new TWS headphones from the Nord brand, and what could be its first flagship phone with a MediaTek chipset.

Read:

Cris Tales joins the free games of the Epic Games Store

I am not sure if this was intentional or accidental pic.twitter.com/6s6goECDoN

— Rudransh (@rudransh116) April 13, 2022

In fact, just a few days before this event, it seems that Amazon India had accidentally listed this new phone on its website in advance. A website that despite having already been withdrawn, did not go unnoticed by some Twitter users like “rudransh116”who shared some screenshots with the images and design of this new phone.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Although this product is named OnePlus Nord 2, we see a completely new design compared to OnePlus Nord devices, indeed matching and confirming the first leaked renders above already related to the OnePlus 10R, and which will be presented in China under the name OnePlus Ace (initially leaked on Weibo).

Chinese OnePlus Ace will be OnePlus 10R in the West

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Thus, we find ourselves with a quite elegant phone, with a rear part that combines a smooth finish with a small rough texture, and a large prominent island located in the upper left cornerin which rest the triple camera configuration aligned in a triangular format that makes its imposing main sensor stand out even more.

According to exclusive information obtained by XDA, the phone will be built around a MediaTek Dimension 8100 SoC, making it the first OnePlus from its base family with a MediaTek chipset. Along with this chipset, the OnePlus 10R would present a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, and an internal configuration of up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Read:

BMW officially presents its new futuristic electric scooter

Regarding your cameras, we will meet a 50 megapixel main sensor complemented by an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro sensor. Although this base configuration does not seem to stand out excessively compared to other models with 64 and 108 megapixel lenses, OnePlus may want to bet differently to improve its photography section, possibly adding some technologies shared with oppo such as the stability system .

However, we are still moving within the realm of rumours, so it would be necessary to wait until April 28 to see if all these advances are finally fulfilled, as well as to see the first starting price and availability of this phone.

Previous articleMan arrested after €1.75 million worth of cocaine seized from stopped car
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Man arrested after €1.75 million worth of cocaine seized from stopped car

A man has been arrested after a massive cocaine sting in Clondalkin yesterday evening. Gardai seized €1.75...
Reviews

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Ultra, análisis: se puede ser de gama alta y tener una gran relación calidad-precio

Recientemente Xiaomi ha renovado su catálogo de robots aspiradores con tres propuestas para todos los bolsillos...
Apps

Magic Movie: Movies automatically generated by iMovie on iPhone and iPad

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Gaming

Overwatch 2 releases two trailers to introduce its new heroine Sojourn

Still under a somewhat slow trickle of new information, it seems that Activision Blizzard is finally beginning to...