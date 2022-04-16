The OnePlus 10R could be revealed at this month’s event

Just a few weeks ago we received the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and Nord N20, quite powerful and cheap mid-range devices, but the Chinese company continues wanting to maintain its position in the high-end and top-of-the-range segment. A position that could be reinforced very soon, pointing the latest rumors to the imminent presentation of the OnePlus 10R in his next official event dated at the end of this month.

It all started with the teaser itself shared by the OnePlus India account, which predicted a launch event in the Asian country for April 28. At the event in which it has already been announced, a new mid-range phone from the Nord family will be presented, the new TWS headphones from the Nord brand, and what could be its first flagship phone with a MediaTek chipset.

I am not sure if this was intentional or accidental pic.twitter.com/6s6goECDoN — Rudransh (@rudransh116) April 13, 2022

In fact, just a few days before this event, it seems that Amazon India had accidentally listed this new phone on its website in advance. A website that despite having already been withdrawn, did not go unnoticed by some Twitter users like “rudransh116”who shared some screenshots with the images and design of this new phone.

Although this product is named OnePlus Nord 2, we see a completely new design compared to OnePlus Nord devices, indeed matching and confirming the first leaked renders above already related to the OnePlus 10R, and which will be presented in China under the name OnePlus Ace (initially leaked on Weibo).

Thus, we find ourselves with a quite elegant phone, with a rear part that combines a smooth finish with a small rough texture, and a large prominent island located in the upper left cornerin which rest the triple camera configuration aligned in a triangular format that makes its imposing main sensor stand out even more.

According to exclusive information obtained by XDA, the phone will be built around a MediaTek Dimension 8100 SoC, making it the first OnePlus from its base family with a MediaTek chipset. Along with this chipset, the OnePlus 10R would present a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, and an internal configuration of up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Regarding your cameras, we will meet a 50 megapixel main sensor complemented by an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro sensor. Although this base configuration does not seem to stand out excessively compared to other models with 64 and 108 megapixel lenses, OnePlus may want to bet differently to improve its photography section, possibly adding some technologies shared with oppo such as the stability system .

However, we are still moving within the realm of rumours, so it would be necessary to wait until April 28 to see if all these advances are finally fulfilled, as well as to see the first starting price and availability of this phone.