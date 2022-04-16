How to connect the PlayStation app with your PS5

PlayStation has tried to constantly renew your applicationand much more so, since the PS5 was released on the market at the end of 2020.

That said, it stands to reason that with the arrival of this latest Sony console, the app will have powerful updates that improve its performance and capabilities. which has actually happened.

Now there is much you can do from this official PlayStation app for Android or iOS mobiles, and that is that once you synchronize it with the console, practically it will be like having a portable interface of it inside the mobile.

This turns out to be something great and can be used for many things, since the app as such allows you to manage everything on your console but from your mobile, being able to access offers, news, groups, communities, etc. Therefore, if you want to know how to link both issues and what other advantages you will have by doing so, you should do the following and take note.

Steps to sync your PS5 with the official PlayStation app

Well, the process to synchronize both things is not complicated at all and to start you just have to have the PlayStation app downloaded on your mobile device. Once you confirm that you have the most recent version of the application on your mobile, you will need to enter and log in with your PSN account, that is, with the same account you have open on your PS5.

When the session has been opened and go to the main screen of the appClick on the gear icon Setting located in the upper right corner of the screen. Now in the section Console Administrationclick on Link console to app.

Now to finish the process, the only thing left to do is select your console and press on Confirm, so that the synchronization is carried out successfully. This would be the end of the process, so now you can start enjoying the advantages of having your console linked to your mobile.